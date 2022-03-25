Buddy Mirrors His Life And Times With ‘Superghetto’ Album

California’s own Buddy is back active with his new LP, Superghetto, the rhymer’s first album in nearly four years, which finds him mixing in solo fare with a handful of high-powered collaborations. Comprised of ten tracks, the effort is an efficient one, as Buddy strings together a succession of quality selections that mirror the life and times of his daily travels. On “Hoochie Mama,” the album’s opening salvo, Buddy beckons the ladies to the dance floor while recalling an encounter with a woman at the local swap meet, sauntering over a trunk-rattling beat.

The vibes remain at a high on the Blxst-assisted single “Wait Too Long,” a smoothed-out selection with enough bounce to make it prime for spring-time anthem status. Addressing racial stereotypes on “Black 2,” Buddy capably tackles touchy subjects in a fairly lighthearted and nuanced manner that comes off more observational than preachy, an underlying theme throughout Superghetto. Skilled a lyricist as he is, Buddy’s penchant for crooning usually garners positive results, as is the case for “High School Crush” and “Bad News,” both of which showcase the Compton native’s thrill for the eclectic.

Bolstered by additional features from Tinashe (“Ghetto 24”), T-Pain (“Happy Hour”), and Ari Lennox, whose velvety vocals steal the show on “Coolest Things,” Superghetto is another masterful project from Buddy, who continues to prove himself to be a true craftsman when creating a cohesive body of work.