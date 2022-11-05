Coco Jones, Tems, Alicia Keys, And More Spin Through An Emotional Moodboard This New Music Friday

This week’s new music selections feel like soul food and the embodiment of grown folks’ business.

Ye Ali is busy jonesin’ while Tems’ Black Panther tribute tugs at our heartstrings. Coco Jones issues her long-awaited debut EP, cementing her place as one of R&B’s best. Alicia Keys celebrates the holidays early with her first Christmas album, aptly named after Eartha Kitt’s 1953 classic tune. Kenyon Dixon gets closer to fans, proving they are the true winners as the season to give rings in a period of musing, nesting, lusting, confronting, commemorating, and much more.

Here are VIBE’s top R&B picks for this New Music Friday.

—

Alicia Keys – Santa Baby

Alicia Keys premieres her first Christmas album that’s intended to become “your favorite soundtrack as you’re gearing up for family ties, decorations, holiday parties, time off, and time for reflection and hibernation!”

The New York native welcomes that one-of-a-kind energy onto her new LP and explains that she wanted “new meaningful songs that reflect the times.” Not to mention, it’s the first album on her indie self-titled label. Santa Baby blends the comfort of tradition with elevated, modern production, allowing listeners to bask in whatever they define the holidays to be.

The album is available exclusively on Apple Music, but the news comes with a bonus gift: the visual for its lead single, “December Back 2 June.”

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You

Coco Jones, one of the industry’s most promising multi-hyphenate talents, has finally issued her debut EP. Regarding the project, the Bel-Air star shared in a statement, “What I Didn’t Tell You is all about the stories that happen off camera. This project will hopefully share my real life experiences with my fans and show them that I’m just like them. Sometimes people see me as the characters I play, but these stories are my own script.”

Following the EP’s lead singles, “ICU” and “Caliber,” Jones continues to assert herself as that girl on bangers including “Headline” and “No Chaser.”

Kenyon Dixon – Closer (Deluxe)

Kenyon Dixon is another one of those R&B acts intentionally pouring love into all he does. His heartfelt storytelling feel tangible as we draws fans in closer with the arrival of his deluxe album. Following the previous release of “Getting Late,” Dixon issues an extended version of that record plus the mesmerizing “On My Mind,” thought-provoking “Love Away, and dreamy albeit candid “Friend Zone.”

Ye Ali – Private Suite 4: The Mixtape

Ye Ali brings in elements of seduction and honesty with a sprinkle of toxicity on his newest musical offering. After our first listen, we’re gravitating towards the familiarity of “Right There,” the passion of “Love Jones,” and the comfort of “Safe,” but as a whole, Ye has a winner with this project.

Winny – “Pretty”

Winny, a thriving singer intersecting afrobeats and R&B shares her debut single, “Pretty.” The soothing track was inspired by a failed relationship and serves as an ode to self-love with her detailing all the unique elements that curate her specific definition of what it means to be “pretty.”

“There’s nobody that can love me like me. I want people to embrace themselves regardless of who they are, what they are, where they come from or what they are going through,” she explained in a statement.

Tems – “No Woman No Cry”

Ever since Tems’ rendition of Bob Marley’s “No Woman No Cry” was previewed in the first Wakanda Forever teaser, we knew it would induce tears and rile up a host of emotions. After hearing the full version, that thought is simply an understatement. Her raspy, lower register ushers in the spirits of all our ancestors, seemingly from the depths of her inner being.

The heartfelt cover evokes the pain and complex grief associated with losing Chadwick Boseman, as both a person and as the Black Panther. It is a powerful tune to follow Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” which the Nigerian star co-wrote.

Blossoming R&B songbird, Jenevieve, shares her new holiday single, “Christmas Special.” The record elicits warmth, innocence, and playful romance—a perfect blend of cuffing season’s best elements.

Dylan Sinclair – No Longer In The Suburbs (Deluxe)

Dylan Sinclair has rereleased his acclaimed EP, No Longer In The Suburbs, with the addition of four new tracks. Fans can indulge in the sultry slow jam, “Never,” featuring Joyce Wrice and the enchanting ballad, “Unhappy,” that oozes raw vulnerability. With the indie sensation evolving into adulthood, he still remains rooted in the foundation that landed him here.

Masego – “Say You Want Me”

Masego returns to the limelight with “Say You Want Me.” The rhythmic afrobeats-laced R&banger is the lead single from his forthcoming untitled album. As he sings, “I seek the love drum/ I seek communion/ I need your ocean/ I see your ocean,” his lustful intent permeates through the poetic lyrics. He’s both subtle and daring in his request to make his lady swoon as his hypnotizing saxophone pulls her in even deeper into his embrace.

Of the sensual record, the crooner revealed, “Masego is the name I want to hear you say when you mention life, music, black romance and dance.” We’d agree that he’s doing just that.