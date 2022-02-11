Jazmine Sullivan Turns Pain And P***y Into Poetry With ‘Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe’

After mercilessly teasing fans on Instagram and Twitter for months, Jazmine Sullivan has finally released the deluxe version of what VIBE ranked among the best R&B albums of 2021, Heaux Tales. Though fans were completely aware of its release, Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe still seemed to creep in like a thief in the night, ready to get us in and out of our feelings. Over the course of 10 extra tracks, listeners are treated to songs inspired by “mo’ tales” from Issa Rae, Mona “Why You Being Weird To Me” Love, an unnamed “breaux,” and Jazmine herself.

The first release from the deluxe, “Tragic,” landed back in June—complete with a sampling of Rep. Maxine Waters’ “reclaiming my time” soundbite, a quote that dominated Black Twitter and could be applied to nearly any situation. With “Issa’s Tale” being the narrative that guides listeners into the song in which Jazmine unabashedly details a partner’s weak d**k game (“You be talking all that mess and still can’t back it up, oh/Good lovin’ is more than f**kin’, sex just ain’t enough”), the added context elevates the journey into the next wave of heaux tales.

With “A Breaux’s Tale,” we’re unfortunately made aware of one man’s villain origin story as he details how he found himself wanting to become exclusive with a woman who had no interest in going beyond something casual. This sparked the new track, “Roster,” which could easily be regarded as “Pick Up Your Feelings Pt. II,” but is far more harsh and nonchalant. We went from telling them to pick up their feelings to simply telling them to “fall in line.”

Following the boldness of “Ari’s Tale” and “On It,” we’re met with “Mona’s Tale” and “BPW.” The social media star kept it a buck from the beginning, as she stated, “There’s not a soul out here that had this p***y that is not gonna say that he didn’t thoroughly enjoy […] I want you to remember how good this p***y is.” In case that wasn’t enough of a defining marker, listeners are swept into the scintillating, string-ridden ballad that is “BPW,” short for “best p***y in the world.”

Unlike the other new additions, “Jazzy’s Tale” is more of an introspective track about the sacrifices the singer made with a romanticized love that was, in reality, very taxing. “It’s a sad, scary, and vulnerable place when you need to feel love so much that you’re willing to accept anything,” she expressed. “Hurt Me So Good” hits the most out of all the songs, due to its gutting, soul-stirring gospel influences. It could also be argued it’s because it’s paired with the most personal tale across the entire album. Performing this live could lead fans to an altar call, so heed our warning, especially if she slides in the opening line to “Selfish” (“Sometimes I feel like f**k you and the horse you rode in on”).

With Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, somehow Sullivan found a way to elevate an already impactful project while tapping deeper into the overall theme of overcoming a toxic love, whether or not the root of that stems from something internal or external. Armed with this vulnerable offering, there is hope for us heauxs after all.

Stream Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe and check out the lyric video for “Hurt Me So Good” below.