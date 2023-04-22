Key Glock Celebrates Young Dolph During Los Angeles ‘Glockoma’ Tour Stop

Key Glock stands solo, however, he is not alone in spirit.

In November 2021, Key Glock’s cousin, friend, and mentor, Young Dolph was shot and killed at 36 while visiting their hometown. The loss shocked not only the Hip-Hop community but left the Glockoma rapper at a standstill. After not releasing a full-length project for nearly an entire year after the tragedy, “Mr. Glock” returned in November 2022 with PRE5L, ready to extend the legacy of his Dum And Dummer collaborator but prove he could still shine on his own.

When Key Glock first announced his tour in December 2022, the 25-year-old rapper was set to hit 31 cities with fellow Memphis-bred Hip-Hop artist Big Scarr. But before the Glockoma Tour kicked off in March 2023, plans changed. The week following the announcement, Big Scarr died at 22 of an accidental drug overdose and the headlining act was left to mourn another loss.

Declaring that “dolph & scaRR!!” were joining him on tour, the year closed with Key Glock gearing up to pay homage to Big Scarr and Young Dolph on stage, and promising fans new music.

Screenshot/Twitter (@keyGLOCK)

As the show must go on, rising acts TiaCorine, Kenny Muney, and Jay Fizzle were revealed as the new supporting acts in January 2023. The tour, which began in Atlanta on March 5, 2023, reached the West Coast by April, bringing Southern Hip-Hop fans an evening of Memphis trap music and the creation of lifelong memories.

On Saturday night (April 15), hundreds flocked to the Hollywood Palladium for the sold-out show. Outside of the venue, fans became friends, snapping selfies in front of the marquee lit up for Key Glock. They discussed what songs they hoped the rapper would perform.

VIBE/Laetitia Rumford

After entering the venue, the standing-room section filled in front of the stage as DJ RockSteddy spun music from Young Dolph, Key Glock, Big Scarr, and other Memphis-bred musicians to an energetic audience. Nods were also made to Atlanta rapper Takeoff, who was murdered in 2022. Paper fans holding artwork from February’s Glockoma 2 waved back and forth, cutting the dark smokey air. Lines for t-shirts and photos excitedly intertwined as the show prepared to begin.

Ticket-holders standing in front of the stage waved towels and inflatable dolphins, paying respects to the slain “100 Shots” rapper. The diverse crowd chanted for Key Glock to hit the stage and as he emerged from behind the curtain, a thunderous cheer welcomed him and set the tone for the night.

Rapping songs such as “Word On The Street,” “Since 6ix,” “Ambition For Cash,” and “Russian Cream,” Key Glock commanded the stage, jumping back and forth, emphasizing his memorable punch lines and vigorous adlibs. While he rapped along to his cocky lyrics, the audience did not miss a word or a beat, screaming every song as loudly as possible.

VIBE/Laetitia Rumford

The performance was not free of the many collaborations between Key Glock and Dolph, with a section of the show dedicated to the late elder of the duo. As the headlining performer briefly exited the stage, he and his DJ challenged the audience to rap Dolph’s biggest records, demanding to “hear every voice” in the venue recite “Preach.”. With that moment, Dolph’s artistry lived on through fan appreciation, genuine support, and the P.R.E. successors keeping his music alive.

Lasting nearly an hour, the Glockoma tour proved to be a party and a show, allowing Key Glock, his team, and his dedicated followers a space to allow the P.R.E. rapper to step into his own and shine as an emerging star.

View the remaining tour dates below.

Sat Apr 22 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sun Apr 23 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Wed Apr 26 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Thu Apr 27 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Apr 28 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works