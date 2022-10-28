Kodak Black, Westside Gunn, Smino, And More New Music Friday Releases

Today is Friday, which means there are a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite Hip-Hop artists. To help you unwind and enjoy the weekend, check out VIBE’s picks of songs and albums you should hear and add to your soundtrack of weekend festivities.

Kodak Black – Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1

After unleashing his Back for Everything album back in February, Kodak Black returns with Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1, his second full-length project of 2022. Announced earlier this month, the album spans 19 tracks, including the singles, “Spin,” “Walk,” and “I’m So Awesome,” and additional highlights like “300 Blackout” and “Hop Out Shoot.”

Aside from contributions from Lil Crix, VVSNCE, NFL Tuewop, and Prince Swanny, Kutthroat Bill finds Kodak doing most of the heavy lifting. Mixing aggressive rhyme spills with the melodic numbers “I Can’t Sleep,” “Kutthroat Barbie,” and “At The Cross,” the Haitian sensation ends his tenure with Atlantic Records on a high note while giving his supporters another collection to help bring in the holiday season. — Preezy Brown

Westside Gunn – 10

The FlyGod reaches the latest milestone in his career with the release of his 10th studio album, commemorating the occasion with a project that finds the New Yorker rounding up his favorite collaborators for an explosive extravaganza. Aside from “Super Kick Party” and “Mac Don’t Stop,” the album is comprised of a string of group efforts, with stars like Busta Rhymes, Run The Jewels, Black Star, Doe Boy, DJ Drama, and Wu-Tang Clan members RZA, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah joining in on the festivities. Bolstered by appearances from Stove God Cooks, Estee Nack, Keisha Plum, Rome Streetz, and more, 10 marks yet another victory for Westside Gunn and validates his status as a veteran curator with an extensive network at his disposal. — P.B.

Smino – Luv 4 Rent

Smino has always felt like an “If you know, you know” type of gem within music, but Luv 4 Rent could take him to a different level. The St. Louis artist makes the type of music that would be considered experimental for anyone else, but for him, it is right within his lane. Smino further pushes the boundaries here, fusing powers with J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, Lucky Daye, Doechii, Fatman Scoop, and Ravyn Lenae. Lil Uzi Vert especially stands out on “Pudgy.” The soulfulness, arrangement, transitions, and attention to detail makes this the type of album worth studying for an extended period as opposed to the normal one-week consumption. While others come and go, sinking beneath the changing tides of music, Smino Grigio proves yet again that he is here to stay. — Armon Sadler

Baby Keem – The Melodic Blue (Deluxe)

Baby Keem’s deluxe version for The Melodic Blue arrives over a year after its original iteration, which is a refreshing change of pace from the normal deluxe jig. While Melodic may have sunk in the face of what he delivered in 2019’s Die For My Bi**h, another Don Toliver feature plus Lil Uzi Vert and Pink Pantheress definitely help this album’s overall narrative. Once again, Lil Uzi Vert is the standout with “Bank Account.” Ultimately, it still feels like Baby Keem is trying to do too much before establishing his foundation, but his hooks and sparse punchlines will always be fun. — A.S.

Ice Spice – “Bikini Bottom”

Ice Spice was one of the hottest acts to close off summer 2022 and she’s back again. The Bronx drill rapper taps into ’90s babies’ nostalgia which is a flip of the Spongebob Squarepants theme song on “Bikini Bottom.” The 22-year-old displays her two-pronged appeal that we’ve grown to love: a raspy Bronx women voice that puts fear in your heart and charming flexes that you can’t debate. She has turned the word “like” into an incredible ad-lib and now the word can’t be heard without thinking of her. Every day when you wake up, ask yourself, “How can I lose when I’m already chose?” Then, thank Ice Spice for knocking another one out of the park. —A.S.

Juice WRLD – “In My Head”

It will always feel eerie hearing new music from the late Juice WRLD, but the vulnerability within songs like “In My Head” is comforting in a twisted way. “Fill my lungs with problems, fill my brain with drama/ From my past I have all this trauma” is a vintage Juice bar. We all get stuck in our heads. Its another alternative Hip-Hop record influenced by trap and a little bit of rock. The only thing missing really is Juice being here to perform it. I hope you’re resting well, young king. — A.S.

Trippie Redd Feat. Don Toliver – “Ain’t Safe”

Trippie Redd and Don Toliver deliver a melodic avengers linkup of epic proportions on “Ain’t Safe.” You can’t go wrong with a Don hook, and Trippie brings the screamo-rap energy to his verses on this mid-tempo, smooth banger. If you were looking for this week’s entry into the #CarTestChronicles, look no further. It’s got all the elements that’ll have you pressing repeat on the way to your spooky Halloween links. — A.S.

Money Man – Blackout

Money Man continues his hot streak with his latest offering of 2022, a long-player that finds the Atlanta rapper delivering a succession of heaters crafted for entrepreneurs and trap stars. The follow-up to his Big Money album and Whale Games EP, the project includes an appearance by Juney Knotzz on the thumping standout “Fareal,” but captures Money Man relying on his own devices otherwise. Key selections on Blackout include “Phenomenal,” “Get Right” and “Glamorous (Sinaloa),” with its creator flexing and dropping game on the hustle throughout the proceedings. — P.B.

Che Noir – The Last Remnants

Buffalo spitter Che Noir takes on all challengers with this impressive release, which finds its author presenting her verbal jousting atop an array of rich, percussive backdrops. Wasting no time getting into her zone, Noir comes out swinging on the brooding introductory “Handicap” before bringing the horns out on the regal number “Therapy Session.” Adept at setting the scene and pace own as lyricist, Che enlists a formidable lineup of costars to help her rack up quotables, as Benny The Butcher, Ransom, El Camino, 38 Spesh, Jynx716 and Klass Murda all pop out with praiseworthy performances of their own. Building on the progress made with her previous release, Food For Thought, Che Noir shines once again with The Last Remnants, further stamping herself as one of the premier wordsmiths on the eastern seaboard. — P.B.