Latto Stakes Her Claim To The Throne With ‘777’ Album

Crowning herself as royalty with her 2020 debut, Queen of Da Souf, Latto returns with 777, a sophomore effort that finds the Georgia native attempting to stake her claim as a superstar in the making. Preceded by the release of her 21 Savage-assisted single, “Wheelie,” as well as the buzzworthy hits “Soufside” and “Big Energy,” 777 wastes no time getting into its groove, as Latto hits her stride from the outset on both versions of the album’s titular tracks.

“The bigger the bag, the bigger the motto/ The bigger the wrist, the bigger the Latto,” the Clayton County rep raps atop blistering production by Sonny Digital on “777 Pt. 1,” before commanding her respect on the follow-up cut.

Never lacking for confidence, Latto basks in her beauty and riches on “It’s Givin,” before voicing her wariness of envious foes on the d.a. got that dope-produced number “Trust No B***h.” Both standout cuts capture the raptress’ ability to shine on her own.

Yet, 777 isn’t without its share of collaborative efforts, as Latto rounds up a handful of the game’s hottest stars for contributions. Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino appear on the upbeat offering “Sunshine,” while Lil Durk (“Like A Thug”), Nardo Wick (“Stepper”), and Kodak Black (“Bussdown”) ride shotgun alongside the RCA signee and provide a contrast to her syrupy stylings.

While selections like “Sleep Sleep” leave more to be desired and the album’s subject matter can border on redundant, 777 packs enough punch to help it avoid the sophomore slump, albeit by a narrow margin.