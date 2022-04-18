The ‘Verzuz’ Between Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Was A Perfect Black Easter Service

Late near the midnight hour on Easter Sunday (April 17), saints gathered from far and wide to the Cathedral of Saint Vibiana, formally known as Vibiana, for the Verzuz between gospel legends, Mary Mary and BeBe & CeCe Winans—hosted by KevOnStage.

Though Tina Campbell from the sister duo was the only one present with her church hat to complete her Easter fit, Erica Campbell matched her sibling with a pink suit set while BeBe Winans rocked all black and CeCe wore a shimmering red/gold ensemble and gold platform heels. The looks are only one portion of Easter Sunday traditions we’re accustomed to, so this was worth mentioning.

When the face-off begin, it quickly became obvious that BeBe thought this was an actual battle because his commentary about Mary Mary’s lack of hits and such was awkwardly unwarranted. CeCe, on the other hand, remained impartial and gracious.

As both duos breezed through their hits dating back decades including “Thankful,” “Close To You,” “Can’t Give Up Now,” “Walking,” “Lost Without You,” and “I’ll Take You There,” the night did not proceed without a bit of shade and, of course, some technical difficulties.

As CeCe began singing her Whitney Houston-assisted ballad, “Count On Me,” the livestream was suspended across platforms—potentially due to copyright issues—but the feed picked back up briefly as Mary Mary belted out with their praise-worthy tune, “Yesterday.” However, for the first time in Verzuz history, there was an encore performance of “Yesterday” since the feed cut out and not everyone got to witness the greatness bestowed upon us.

This encore, though, has been immortalized with the meme of the month.

As both parties sang their respective versions of “Heaven” in what many presumed to be the end of the sanctified event, Erica Campbell came through with her trap-gospel jam, “I Luh God.” Moments later, Stevie Wonder made his way to the stage for the benediction where he offered his remarks and discussed the state of the world, voting rights, the anti-lynching law, and how “America has so much possibility [and needs to] grow up and get the job done.”

Stevie Wonder had the last word at #Verzuz: pic.twitter.com/D7mRsWeIo7 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 18, 2022

Following this Easter Sunday special, Verzuz returns with a Mother’s Day special on May 8, a boxing “Fight Night Music” special on May 14 featuring Cypress Hill vs. Onyx, and a Memorial Day weekend special.

The Mary Mary and BeBe/CeCe Winans Verzuz is available for replay on FITE and Triller. Check out a snippet below.