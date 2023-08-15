DJ Khaled, Trippie Redd, Noname And More New Music Releases

Intro: Today is Tuesday, which means there are a ton of new releases from some of your favorite Hip-Hop artists that dropped this past week. To help you get through the week, check out VIBE’s picks of songs and albums you should hear and add to your soundtrack of summertime festivities.

DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Lil Baby – “Supposed To Be Loved”

2023 DJ Khaled Productions, Inc., under exclusive license to Def Jam Recordings, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

DJ Khaled, Future, Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Baby reimagine Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T” for the summer jam

“Supposed To Be Loved.” It feels 90s-esque with boom-bap production, but the three stars pivot to melodic rapping instead of gritty bars. The concept here is yearning for a woman, which they often dabble in but usually pivot to hedonism and keeping a multitude. They all bare their hearts, telling their women they want to love them as they are meant to be. DJ Khaled’s records with such a star-studded cast usually result in hits or disappointments, the latter for those that still get emotionally invested in seeing big names together, but “Supposed To Be Loved” finds itself somewhere in the middle. There are catchy elements to it, fun flows, and a relatable message. As the summer winds down and it’s time to find the person to push toward the winter with, “Supposed To Be Loved” hits the mark. – Armon Sadler

Trippie Redd – A Love Letter to You 5

2023 1400 Entertainment, Inc. / 10K Projects

Trippie Redd is back to his lovelorn ways on Love Letter To You 5, the fifth installment of his series tackling the intricacies of romance and heartbreak.

Following his Mansion Musik mixtape drop earlier this year, LLTY 5 offers 19 selections, the majority of which capture the Ohio native at the top of his game. On “Take Me Away,” the album’s blissful opener, Trippie croons about escapism through the lens of love. “Everybody think I’m high, but I be crying,” guest vocalist Corbin croons on the track’s piano-laden conclusion.

No momentum is lost from there, as Trippie shines on “Last Days” and “Thy Motion,” but its his chemistry with songstress Skye Morales that also receives high marks. Teaming up for “A Feeling” and the previously-released single “Took My Breath Away,” Morales and Trippie’s pair of collaborative efforts rate as two of the more sublime efforts on the project.

The rapper takes inspiration from Ja Rule and Bobby Brown’s 2002 single “Thug Lovin'” with “Romantic Fantasy,” professing his dedication in a heartfelt fashion. While Roddy Ricch, The Kid LAROI, Bryson Tiller, and Tommy Lee Sparta also make appearances, it’s “I’m Mad At Me,” Trippie’s lyrical duel with Lil Wayne, that takes the cake. The tandem take turns volleying bars over a soulful, sample-driven composition produced by Igor MametAnina Shona012Kobe.

Closing out the album on a strong note with “The Hate” and “Trip McKnight,” the hitmaker checks off multiple boxes with A Love Letter To You 5, which puts the breadth of his talents on full display. – Preezy Brown

EST GEE ft. Yo Gotti – “A Moment With Gotti”

2023 CMG/Interscope Records

EST Gee and Yo Gotti fellowship publicly on “A Moment With Gotti.” The production isn’t out of the ordinary for either CMG rapper, with trap drums and a mid-tempo cadence. Conceptually, it doesn’t veer too far from what they normally cover either: fancy cars, money, women, and haters. They reaffirm their brotherly ties which may have been questioned upon Gee launching his own label Young Shiners. Another thing that is shown once again is their ability to rap well with sharp flows, humorous bars, and seamless chemistry. “A Moment With Gotti” could’ve easily been named “A Moment In Our Lives” because they simply do what listeners have always known them to. – AS

Noname – Sundial

2023 Noname, Inc under exclusive license to AWAL Recordings America, Inc.

Nearly five years removed from the release of her debut studio album Room 25, Noname blesses her audience with another dose of reality rap with Sundial, a longplayer that very well might be her finest yet. The Chicagoan with the poetic flow comes well-equipped with 11 tracks examining the conditions and trials of the human condition from a melanin perspective.

“Angels never f**ked with us/ Shadowbox the sun down ’til sundown/ Lunchtown*** burning in the rearview, while I’m driving with a clear view,” the “socialism sister” spits atop a quaint soundscape on “Black Mirror,” Sundial’s opening selection, before Jimetta & Voices of Creation join forces for the uplifting offering “Hold Me Down.”

Eryn Allen Kane and Jay Electronica guest on “Balloons,” a subdued collaboration with terse piano keys and soulful croons, while $ilkMoney, billy woods and STOUT lend their talents to “gospel.” My gun heavy, I’m about to unload/ This is an ode to Haiti/ Mozambique, Martinique/ Trinidad, Grenada, wherever Black people sleep/ Pray for them, pray for me” Noname declares atop the percussive-driven number, accounting for one of her strongest performances on the entirety of the proceedings.

Rounded out with additional highlights like “BoomBoom,” “Beauty Supply,” “Afrofuturism,” and the Common and Ayoni-assisted “Oblivion,” Sundial resumes Noname’s streak of full-bodied projects that keep lovers of food for thought well-fed. – PB

Elyrix & Gunna – “Day Off”

2023 Prime Corporation International

Elyrix and Gunna display their work ethic on “Day Off.” The track sounds ideal for a Madden or NBA 2k soundtrack with triumphant horns and a stadium feel. Elyrix employs a high-pitched autotune voice mixed with elusive flows. Gunna takes over the hook before his own verse, matching Elyrix’s pitch but taking the track to a new level. It is especially nice hearing the Atlanta rapper so confident and braggadocious, as his June album A Gift & A Curse was a lot more pensive and emotional. Gunna hasn’t taken a day off since, and Elyrix gives him the launchpad to fully remind people that despite all of his legal trouble and friends who have left him behind, his talent hasn’t gone anywhere. – AS

Reason – Porches

2023 Top Dawg Entertainment

Reason is back with his first LP since 2020 Porches. The 19-track album leans on his Top Dawg Entertainment peers, namely SiR, Doechii, Zacari, and Ray Vaughn, and lesser-known talents such as Flozigg, London Monet, and Kiilyn. The Carson, Calif. Rapper is undeniably gifted, displaying how well he can rap on tracks like “Gang Sh*t!” and “Too Much!” Baby Tate and Kalan.Frfr deliver celestial vocals on “FTN!” and “Family First!” respectively.

Reason’s momentum has been very start-stop since signing with TDE in 2018, and while he may not reach the expectations set when signing with such an elite label, he does show that he can command a demographic on the West Coast. Admittedly, it would be nice to see him branch out and work with some other bigger acts and even be challenged lyrically. Still, he tells an interesting story with Porches and shows a desire to make it further than he already has. – AS

DJ Muggs Feat. Ice Cube, MC Ren, & B-Real – “Dump On Em”

2023 Soul Assassins Records

DJ Muggs teams up with three of the West’s best for “Dump On ‘Em,” a joint effort that continues to ramp up anticipation for the Cypress Hill member’s forthcoming album Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley. Featuring N.W.A. members Ice Cube and MC Ren, and Cypress Hill groupmate B-Real, the track finds Muggs cooking up a hodgepodge of sonic chaos for each veteran to unload on. The first Soul Assassins album in nearly 15 years, Death Valley is slated to include appearances from Ghostface Killah, Westside Gunn, Freddie Gibbs, Method Man, Ice Cube, B-Real, Scarface, Roc Marciano, Boldy James, Evidence, Slick Rick, Devin The Dude, CeeLo Green, Meyhem Lauren, Jay Worthy, Rome Streetz, Domo Genesis, Crimeapple, T.F. and more. – PB

Gloss Up – Shades of Gloss

2023 Quality Control Music

In an era where the ladies are leading from the front, Gloss Up joins in on the fun with her debut album Different Shades of Gloss, which finds the southern belle tapping into the varying facets of her personality and artistry. Resuming where she left off on her breakout mixtape Before The Gloss Up, the Memphis native turns in a project that finds her staking her claim to the bragging rights that come with being the baddest chick in the game. The Quality Control Music signee proud “Rich Baby Momma” asserts herself well throughout Different Shades of Gloss. Songs like “Stamp Dat,” “Check” featuring Sexxy Red, “Mention Me,” “Feeling Myself,” and “Go Awff” all earn rave reviews and give notice that while all that glitters certainly isn’t gold, Gloss up wields the talent, presence and potential to remain a force in the game. – PB

TJ Atoms – “Famus”

United Masters

Philly rapper TJ Atoms drops off the visual to his new single “FAMUS,” a trippy salvo from the lyrical thespian’s forthcoming debut EP. Lamenting the relational strains that come with stardom, the 28-year-old serves up a change of pace with this uptempo ditty, which marks his foray into what he calls “Dance-Hop,” a carefree sound catered towards packing dancefloors. – PB

Roc Nation – Humble Soles

2023 Roc Nation Records, LLC

Humble Soles is highlighted by Roc Nation signees RJAE, Reuben Vincent, Tyre Hakim, HDBeenDope, and Huey V. Their self-titled mixtape, hosted by DJ Clue, is a forceful introduction to some of the most talented rappers that will be taking over for years to come. They quite literally show that on the second track “Takeover,” which requires multiple listens to fully appreciate the lyricism and wordplay. They get strong guest appearances from Vic Mensa, KayCyy, Rapsody, KenTheMan, and more but the true gems come from the talents that people may not be fully aware of just yet.

The standout track is “Love Is A Mixtape,” grounded by a catchy Kalan.Frfr hook and verses from Vincent and BeenDope that employ creative metaphors and similes using classic mixtape titles from the last few decades. There’s truly something for everyone to enjoy here and it is a welcome warning that there is a storm coming with these fierce wordsmiths. – AS