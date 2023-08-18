Quavo, Sexyy Red, Suki Hana, Dame D.O.L.L.A. And More New Music Friday Releases

Today is Friday, which means there are a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite Hip-Hop artists. To help you unwind and enjoy the weekend, check out VIBE’s picks of songs and albums you should hear and add to your soundtrack of weekend festivities.

Quavo – Rocket Power

Quavo hasn’t been the same since the death of his nephew Takeoff. His new album Rocket Power displays how he used that tragic experience to fuel his artistry. This 18-track LP is full of the best rapping Huncho has ever done in his career. There is a certain focus, fervor, and motivation that fans haven’t heard from him in quite some time. Whether it is tributes to his fallen Migos comrade or braggadocious flexes, Quavo weaves in and out of pockets, rides beats with swagger, and concocts catchy hooks.

Takeoff and Future make multiple appearances along with Young Thug, BabyDrill and Hunxho. “Wall To Wall” is a club banger through and through, and Quavo even taps into an upbeat dance vibe on a few songs. The album drags a bit in the second half, but there are enough strong records to call this a good showing by the Atlanta rapper. – Armon Sadler

Sexyy Red & Sukihana – “Hood Rats”

It’s Sexyy Red’s time right now and she owns it on “Hood Rats” alongside Sukihana. It is vulgar and explicit in all of the best ways. They cruise through the uptempo record, reminding listeners how highly coveted they are among the male community. Whether it’s eating a**, having good coochie, or the line “I suck d**k like a champion when he put the perc in my a**,” the song almost comes off like a battle to see who can say the wildest thing. For that reason, “Hood Rats” is incredibly fun.

The most enjoyable aspect of Sexyy Red is she doesn’t try to be some lyrical miracle rapper; her flow is raw and rugged, but that serves her authenticity. Hood rats don’t try to be anything but themselves and still manage to prosper in life. Sexyy Red is their new princess. – AS

NBA star Damian Lillard may be the centerpiece of trade talks, but the uncertainty surrounding his future has not tempered his musical ambitions. The perennial All-Star continues to make plays with the release of Don D.O.L.L.A., his new album that finds the Oakland native testing his mettle against some of the more renowned lyricists in the game. D.O.L.L.A.’s ability to string rhymes together proficiently is common knowledge at this point, but if there were any doubts, “Lillard University” is sure to alleviate those concerns, as he commandeers the track similarly to the offenses he runs in-season.

While balling, both figuratively and literally, are recurring themes over the course of the album’s 15 tracks, the curtain gets pulled back on tracks like “I Ain’t Perfect,” on which he conveys his pursuit for elevation and actualization, and “Judgement Day.” Loaded with guest spots, Don D.O.L.L.A. includes contributions from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Mozzy, Tobe Nwigwe, Ty Dolla $ign, Sy Ari Da Kid and several others. tThe most epic one of this grouping comes courtesy of Weezy’s appearance on “My Daddy’s Son,” which finds him blazing the finale verse on an exclamatory point.

Lillard’s day-job may be in the middle of an offseason, but Don D.O.L.L.A. is a an applaudable effort that serves as timely reminder that he’s always on top of his game. – Preezy Brown

Lil Durk – “F**k U Thought”

“F**k U Thought” opens with menacing piano keys before a simple drum pattern comes on. Lil Durk departs from the syrupy autotune that has dubbed him “The Voice” and takes on a more aggressive tone. He also raps very aggressively, reminding his opps that people only know who they are because of him. Durk skates over the beat with his fast cadence and switches things up on the hook with a cool, calm, and collected call-and-response. This is par for the course when he gets into his rap mode and an overall decent effort. There isn’t anything too remarkable or ear-shattering about the record besides the piano, but “F**k U Thought” is a reminder that when Durk wants to rap, he can do so with ease. – AS

EST Gee – El Toro 2

Fortunes favors the bold and EST Gee has benefited greatly as a byproduct of his onslaught of releases this year. The southern street merchant comes through with another round of testimonials on El Toro 2, the sequel to his 2019 mixtape and a longplayer that captures him scattering high-powered collaborative efforts among self-contained bangers.

The Kentucky native shuns comparisons to Tupac Shakur and Jeezy on “XXL,” running roughshod over production by FOREVEROLLING Flex on tha Beat, Phil before prowling atop rolling 808s on the menacing “Turn The Streets Up.” Yo Gotti, Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez, and 42 Dugg serve as costars at various points throughout El Toro 2, which includes several shining moments in which Gee reestablishes himself as one of rap’s riveting street orators of note. – PB

Mike Will Made-It Feat. Lil Uzi Vert – “Blood Moon”

Mike Will Made-It and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Blood Moon” had a slow build. Literally, Uzi doesn’t start rapping until 40 seconds into the track, but the production is enjoyable. There’s a fun soul vocal sample laced in trap beat. Uzi departs from their alternative rock archetype on Pink Tape and gets back to the bars. It is honestly refreshing to hear, as it feels like the 2016 Uzi who broke through into rap. Their vocal inflections are fitting and make the record unpredictable. There is also no hook on this record, just a lyrical exhibition from Lil Uzi Vert that hasn’t been heard from them in quite some time. “Blood Moon” truly woke up the wolf. – AS

Boosie Badazz – Goin Thru Some Thangs

Boosie Badazz has been Goin Thru Some Thangs, which the rapper expresses on his new album, a project that’s fueled by unfiltered observations on the lack of honor that’s become pervasive in society. On “Ungrateful,” the Baton Rouge native blasts the unappreciative people he’s been involved with, professionally and otherwise, recounting sour business arrangements and fallouts with family members and musical peers alike. Late Dallas rapper MO3 is memorialized by Boosie on “Lil Melvin,” a heartfelt ode to his former collaborator on which he reminisces on their friendship and chemistry, in and out of the studio.

Having recently ran into legal issues that briefly landed him in police custody, Boosie addresses various inquiries he received from fellow inmates while behind the wall on “Jail Talk 2,” one of the more endearing selections on the tracklist. From questions about his relationships and dealings with the likes of 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, and JAY-Z, to random requests about the status of his court case, the Badazz admits being as clueless to the answers as they are. Rounded out by reflective offerings like “Broken Inside” and “Keep Ya Head Up,” Goin Thru Some Thangs captures the rawness that fans have come to know and appreciate Boosie for and contains numerous selections to help you cope with whatever turmoil you may be going through. – PB

Giggs – Zero Tolerance

British rap kingpin Giggs is back off hiatus and showing Zero Tolerance, the title of his sixth studio album and first release since his 2023 mixtape Now or Never. On the introductory song, the Peckham general contemplates the trials and tribulations of the game from a vulnerable vantage point. “Tryna do some levelin’ to level up/ This the loneliest I ever been/ And trust me it’s gon’ happen, but I miss my kids/ And money isn’t everything,” he laments over a triumphant, but subdued backdrop.

“Mandem,” the Diddy-assisted lead single, finds Giggs brandishing arms amid greasy talk over the LouisAura-produced backdrop. “Standard proceedings/ I stand with them G’s, that’s gangster fatiguing/ My right hand man looks decеivin’/ But he might bite your hands if you feed him” he warns, while Diddy chimes in with timely adlibs and declarations of Black excellence. Zero Tolerance finds Giggs enlisting the likes of Jadakiss, Dave East, Popcaan, 21 Savage, Dave, and more, but reaches its zenith when the rapper provides glimpses beneath the surface on “Unlimited Blessings.” All in all, the return of Giggs is one that was awaited with anticipation and Zero Tolerance makes the patience exercised well worth the payoff. – PB

Young Scooter Feat. Future – “Hard To Handle”

Young Scooter and Future’s “Hard To Handle” finds both of them getting into their stadium music bag. The production is huge, combining loud drums, booming synths, and raised vocals. Young Scooter delivers a solid verse and Future completely takes over when it is his time to rap.

This is another record with calls for the consistent debate of whether R&B Future or Rap Future is better. His fast-paced, slippery flow battles the layered production and create a pleasing type of sonic chaos. “It’s so hard for Pluto to love you, I been around prostitutes all my life,” he spits. These hedonistic gentlemen are definitely difficult for one women to handle and they don’t try to hide it. While that may be difficult for some to hear, at least it’s a strong track, right? – AS

Swavy – Different Breed

Toronto rapper Swavy presents his debut album Different Breed, a project that finds the Columbia Records signee flexing amid expressions of his inner-most thoughts. Basking in his rise from rags to riches on “This Lyfe,” Swavy shares recollections of humble beginnings, rapping about going “from noodles and crackers to steak” in spite of the doubt cast upon his aspirations. Continuing to press forward on “Old Ways,” he voices his refusal to plummet back into the street life from the perch of luxury, while he rejects plain Janes on “Basic Bi**hes,” a bouncy ditty produced by V8.

Lovelorn vibes are conveyed on “Take Advice,” whereas “Out Of Line” finds him exuding defiance in the face of the haters, accounting for two of the performer’s strongest outings on the proceedings. Additional standouts on Different Breed include the effervescent “Taking Flight,” Vory-assisted “Fallback Queen,” and the album’s breakout single “Side Eye,” making it an admirable introduction to Swavy’s melodic stylings. – PB