Conway, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby Drop Can’t-Miss New Music Friday Releases

Today is Friday, which means there are a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite Hip-Hop artists. To help you unwind and enjoy the weekend, check out VIBE’s picks of songs and albums you should hear and add to your soundtrack of weekend festivities.

Conway The Machine – Won’t He Do It

Drumwork Music Group LLC / EMPIRE Drumwork Music Group LLC / EMPIRE

Having firmly established himself as one of the superior wordsmiths in Hip-Hop, Conway The Machine could find himself content with merely being mentioned in the conversation of elite spitters. Yet, the Buffalo native remains steadfast in his mission to be a dominant force in that regard, as he keeps his foot on the gas with Won’t He Do It, the rapper’s second project of 2023. He acknowledges his stock’s continued elevation and public profile on “Quarters” and recounts sit-downs with reputed mogul Jay-Z while sauntering over piano keys on “Monogram,” where he declares his desire “to sell cocaine” forever.

Fully capable of doing his own bidding, The Machine allows his Griselda family and rap peers to contribute to the festivities. Westside Gunn lends his theatrics to “Brucifix,” while Ransom lays down a grisly verse on “Stab Out,” an epic duel of iron mics. Goosebytheway and Drea N’Dur pop up on “Kanye,” with Benny the Butcher and Fabolous taking listeners to the “Brooklyn Chop House.” Appearances by Jae Skeese, Jozzy, Dave East, 7xvethegenius, Sauce Walka, and Juicy J only add to the firepower found on Won’t He Do It, which should only boost Conway The Machine’s reputation as one of the greatest and hardest modern mic pugilists. – Preezy Brown

Lil Wayne x Will.I.am – “The Formula”

Rapido Records, LLC, under exclusive license to Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment Rapido Records, LLC, under exclusive license to Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment

Will.i.am and Lil Wayne have “The Formula” for making good music. The Black Eyed Peas member kicks the record off with a catchy chorus, repeating “This is the formula” and asserting that listeners love it. His confidence carries in the first verse, saying “I stay slick like I’m liquid/ Super complex, ain’t comin’ simplistic/ I told ‘em, I told ‘em, I told ‘em I’m sick with the cold/ So let me encode ‘em.” Weezy F Baby pops in for the second verse, spitting “I don’t need a shield, don’t need armor, you bi**h/ For real, real, like phenomenal, bi**h/ Rhyme tight like a corner, lil’ bi**h/ Shine bright, make your cornea itch.” The wordplay and flows are more than enough to make this a special record, and will.i.am coming in for a third verse is like finding an extra chicken nugget in your four-piece order from Wendy’s. – Armon Sadler

Destroy Lonely – If Looks Could Kill

2023 Opium/Interscope 2023 Opium/Interscope

Destroy Lonely is back with another album less than a year after his breakthrough LP No Stylist. This effort, If Looks Could Kill, is a lengthy effort at 26 songs but shows the range of the Opium rapper’s abilities and the topics he can cover. The 21-year-old shouts out CP3 on “Chris Paul,” salutes Jamaicans on “Wagwan,” and predicts his future on “Superstar.” While it may be easy to relegate Lone to Playboi Carti’s understudy, this fast follow-up to No Stylist shows that he is looking to prove otherwise. If there is a hierarchy for eclectic rap music, Destroy Lonely is steadily climbing his way to the top. – AS

Lil Baby – “Go Hard”

Quality Control Music and Capitol Records, under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc. Quality Control Music and Capitol Records, under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc.

Lil Baby wants to pick up the momentum with his new release “Go Hard.” The issue is that he’s sticking to the same formula: similar beats and flows he always uses. The It’s Only Me rapper has seemingly plateaued since 2020’s My Turn, which is uninspiring given the fact many labeled him as the “next one up.” His chorus comes off very meta, rapping “I’m back goin’ hard again, I’m shuttin’ down my heart again/ No one can get next to me, so they gotta put orders in/ Try my best to act like I didn’t care, but I can’t hold it in/ And I’m not into losin’, I go hard as I can go to win.” Though the message is relatable, passion is lacking. He genuinely seems bored, as he says “We done over-sold the load again/ Too many plays, been up for too many days.” It’s hard to determine what will help his music change, whether that be working with new producers or living a bit more life, but this effort doesn’t feel any better than his lukewarm October 2022 LP It’s Only Me. – AS

IDK – F65

Clue No Clue LLC. with Warner Records Inc. Clue No Clue LLC. with Warner Records Inc.

Maryland rapper IDK drops his latest album F65, which arrives nearly one year to the date of his previous release Simple. Knowned for his conceptually-driven bodies of work, IDK lives up to that rep yet again on F65, as he examines the lives, times, plights and traumas of the people in his community and those similar to his around the world. Snoop Dogg, Benny the Butcher, NLE Choppa, Rich The Kid, Musiq Soulchild, Fat Trel, Saucy Santana, Jucee Froot, and Tay Iwar help string together the proceedings, which include brief skits and interludes that add to the ambiance. Standout selections on F65 include “Pit Stop,” the jazz-influenced “Pinot Noir” and “Elmina,” and the triumphant number “850 (We On Top).” – PB

Jidenna – Me, You & God

Wondaland Records / Magic Chief Productions Wondaland Records / Magic Chief Productions

Nearly four years removed from his last full-length project, Jidenna reemerges with Me You & GOD, a musical ride that’s full of color and character. Deploying his vocal prowess on the swanky groove “MiSS BEHAVE,” the Wondaland Records artist beckons sensuality with his croons, which envelope its funky backdrop. Slick couplets are volleyed on “BLUSH,” while music legend Bootsy Collins graces listeners with his presence on “SAFE,” a sublime composition that serves as the album’s sonic apex. Staging a masterful transition between “PULLOUT” and “SWEETBiTTERS,” which examines the complexities of relations, Jidenna weaves in between guitar strums on “SUMMER HUNGER,” a highlight that closes Me You & GOD on a high note. – PB

Tyga – “Day One”

Last Kings Music / EMPIRE Last Kings Music / EMPIRE

Tyga’s got love for his partner on “Day One.” The chorus is reverent, when he raps, “That’s my day one, she like to have fun/ Lil’ super freak.” He opens the first verse talking about himself: “Bi**h, I’m a star, lunar/ No post by the bar, they know we are/ Whoever said that I wouldn’t make it far/ It say it’s my time on my Audemars.” T Raw then turns his attention back to his lady with “Hey, what’s your name?/ Who you with? Glad you came/ Can I buy you a diamond chain?/ Treat it like it’s a wedding ring, yeah.” One thing Tyga has excelled at throughout his long career is making records for the ladies. Even if his ego sneaks in, “Day One” is bound to go over well as the weather gets warmer. – AS

Joony – Shitmus

211 LLC 211 LLC

Joony’s Sh*tumss shows the Maryland rapper is taking the baton and running for gold following his major look on Brent Faiyaz’s Wasteland last year. The 11 songs show he’s got a knack for rap, a penchant for melodies, and the ability to produce a range of emotions in the listener. “Jagged Edge,” “Sexy Bout’ It,” “Keisha,” and the title track are the clear standouts here. The “Spizzlevibe” visual is just the cherry on top. Joony is truly here to stay. – AS

KOTA the Friend Feat. Blu – “Brick By Brick”

FLTBYS Music and Entertainment LLC, Distributed by Venice Music FLTBYS Music and Entertainment LLC, Distributed by Venice Music

KOTA the Friend unveils the music video for “Brick By Brick,” the latest single from his To See A Sunset album with Statik Selektah. In the clip, Blu holds court from the comfort of his porch, while KOTA zones out in front of a teel backdrop while vowing to remain “solid” whether strolling or rolling in a luxury whip. “Brick By Brick” is one of eight additional cuts on the deluxe version of To See A Sunset, which includes appearances from Cozz, Termanology, Conchez, Shane Eagle, CJ Fly and more. – PB

Rockness Monsta & Ron Browz – “Got It Movin”

American BBoy / Fat Beats American BBoy / Fat Beats

Rockness Monsta gives a reminder that he’s “Got It Movin” with the music video for this fan-favorite from the Brooklyn native’s Ether Rocks album. Produced by Ron Browz, whom scored the entirety of the Ether Rocks album, the track finds the Heltah Skeltah member and Boot Camp Clik rep spewing his gravely tenor atop a booming backdrop . – PB

Lad – This My Kitchen, Vol. 5

Bernard Brown Bernard Brown

Visceral street testimonials are presented by Lad on the fifth installment of the rapper’s This My Kitchen series, as the Wilmington, DE lyricist examines the tenets of the grind across the project’s 13 tracks. It’s quickly evident the influence that fiscally-minded orators such as Jay-Z, The Notorious B.I.G., and Rick Ross had on this project. Lad takes a page from Hov on the introductory cut “Can’t Be Life” and Biggie on “Dolla & A Dream” featuring Badant and Brave. However, far from a duplicate, the rapper delivers commanding performances throughout this full-bodied long player, which includes appearances from Bluskii, Rihzy, Kg, and Fresh Ayer. The bar-fest that is “Y’all Ain’t Fu**in’ Wit Me,” the Scoot Luv-assisted “F**k Being Humble,” and the heartfelt salvo “Souless” all are indicative of Lad’s seasoned approach to emceeing. They’re among multiple efforts on This My Kitchen, Vol. 5 that are applaudable. – PB

Onyx – Blood on Da X

Cleopatra Records Cleopatra Records

Veteran rap group Onyx pay homage to the culture that birthed them on Blood on Da X, which finds Fredro Starr and Sticky Fingaz delivering no-frills raps over boom-bap beats. Lamenting the ills afflicting the ghetto and the Hip-Hop community, the tenured hardrocks pull no punches on the highlights “Crack Ruined Everything,” “Black on Black Crime,” “Sign Wit The Devil,” and “Street Crowd Reaction.” A continuation of the hot streak they’ve enjoyed in recent years, Blood on Da X has its middling points, but thrives in terms of poignant social commentary from the vantage point of those close and in tune with the concrete. – PB

Illa J Feat. Harleighblu – “Not Ever”

BBE Music BBE Music

Illa J connects with U.K. singer Harleighblu on “Not Ever,” the lead single from the Detroit native’s highly-anticipated album No Traffic. The album will be the first to be entirely crafted by Illa, as he handles all of the songwriting, production, and lead vocals on the album. Allowing Harleighblu to set the tone, Illa J swoops in with a quickstrike stanza to cap off the track, which has a playful, yet breezy feel. – PB