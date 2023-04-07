Drake, Curren$y, NBA YoungBoy, Rae Sremmurd, And More New Music Friday Releases

Today is Friday, which means there are a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite Hip-Hop artists. To help you unwind and enjoy the weekend, check out VIBE’s picks of songs and albums you should hear and add to your soundtrack of weekend festivities.

Drake – “Search & Rescue”

Drake broke the “OVO Sound Radio Curse” with the release of “Search & Rescue.” The record leans more toward the melodic, heartfelt side of The Boy, crooning “I need someone to be patient with me/ Someone to get money with, not take it from me, look,” he raps. “They don’t even need to be as famous as me/ I don’t think I’ll meet ‘em at the places I be.” This follows a long career of chasing the ideal love that is fit for the lifestyle that the 36 year old lives. Though he may not always take full accountability for being indulgent, he does acknowledge that he can be a dog in this record through a reference to Mr. 305: “I know I’m a pitbull, but dale, mami.”

The major talk coming out of this record is the inclusion of a conversation between Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner where the former discusses her divorce from Drake’s part-time nemesis Kanye West. The cover art for the song features Drizzy and a woman who mirrors Kim K’s facial characteristics. Both are wearing motorcycle helmets—a similar visual of the photo shared by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star. While the hope is this doesn’t lead to more back-and-forth between the “Glow” duo, Ye is unpredictable. Musically, this is a huge moment for producers BNYX and Sad Pony. Love is a two way street, and while The 6 God is yearning for it, he’s placing the onus on the girl of his dreams to save him from the dark side of being single in this day and age. Don’t we all want to hit the group chat and tell our friends we found the one? Don’t lie. – Armon Sadler

Jermaine Dupri & Curren$y – For Motivational Use Only, Vol. 1

Following weeks of mounting momentum, Curren$y and Jermaine Dupri drop off their anticipated collaborative album For Motivational Use, Vol. 1, a feel-good musical ride for the players, the ladies, the hustlers, and those dedicated to staying on that fly sh*t. Although The Hot Spitta and JD didn’t present that as their LP’s mission, the intent is evident after giving this 7-track release a spin, with the New Orleans rep and Atlanta ambassador cooking up a succession of hearty anthems to party, cruise, and bop to. Kicking off with the “SoSo Jets,” the tape finds JD picking up the mic on “Never Enough,” while 2 Chainz joins the party on “Off the Lot.”

Taking a page from NYC’s five boroughs on the boom-bap inspired “Screens Fallin,” Curren$y and Dupri due an admirable job of surrounding the previously released singles “Essence Fest” and the T.I.-assisted “Never Fall Off.” For Motivational Use Only, Vol. 1 contains an ample amount of firepower that makes this collab a bonafide meeting of the minds and less of a mere singles-driven one-off. – Preezy Brown

Rae Sremmurd – Sremm4life

Rae Sremmurd is back! After a long break and rumors of a split, the duo has finally delivered Sremm 4 Life. The Tupelo, Miss.-raised duo brings the energy like they always have and their synergy is as strong as ever. Swae Lee’s melodies and Slim Jxmmi’s versatile flows skate across the hi-hats and synths. An immediate standout record is “Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold)” which samples Dido’s “Thank You.” Young Thug and Future elevate “Royal Flush” and “Activate” with their guest appearances, respectively. Overall, this is a fun return to form for the artists that soundtracked the mid 2010s. There were doubts about whether they still had it, but there’s something for everyone here. The only qualm is Slim Jxmmi saying “rest in peace” to Kevin Samuels. Though the line may seem clever to somebody, there was certainly better ways to go about that. A strong effort here and it’ll be interesting to see which song becomes “the one.” – AS

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Featuring Nicki Minaj – “WTF”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again kicks off “WTF” with almost unintelligible belts, questioning who certain people are and asserting that he cannot be in their presence. It’s a declaration that he stands above all. “The f**k they think they playin’ with? Bi**h, I make millions/ I been plannin’ on stackin’ bands ‘til my ceilin’,” he raps, “Thinkin’ ‘bout my lil’ brother Kendell, I start ventin’/ Need to call lil’ brother Jay, he have bang outs with that glizzy.” NBA YoungBoy has emerged as a star in today’s music, and with that comes a lot of new faces trying to get close. He’s focused on the people who have been with him from the beginning and elevating all of their lifestyles. Nicki Minaj jumps in next, promoting her allegiance to the Baton Rouge rapper. “Cross YoungBoy, then you cross the Queen/ All them internet games turn boys to memes,” she spits. “Keep sleepin’ on the team, we gon’ pause your dreams/ They want action, tell my ni**as, “Cause a scene.” The Queens, N.Y. rapper’s firm rap delivery is the inverse of YoungBoy’s melodies, but their messaging is the same. Nicki doesn’t rap for long, but it’s enough to know she’s not here for the games. The record almost comes off as their version of “No New Friends,” but a bit more threatening. – AS

Kenny Muney – Blue Muney

Paper Route Empire Paper Route Empire

While the rap world’s mourning of Young Dolph has remained steadfast since his passing, the Paper Route Empire legacy continues to be built with its remaining stable of potential stars. The next prospect from the label that appears to be primed for the big time is Kenny Muney, who delivers his latest album Blue Muney, a longplayer that finds the Memphis native counting bankrolls and giving a glimpse into the life of a young hustler. On “Muney Prayer,” he drops witty quips, bragging “I’m selling yards, I ain’t talking about Madden/ I’m in the field, I’m John, not Steven” atop a pulsating beat.

Chills are felt on “Antartica,” a string-laden heater featuring a guest spot from PRE stalwart Key Glock, while feelings are thrown aside on the Money Man-assisted “In My Bag,” both of which rank among the more infectious inclusions on the tracklist. CEO Jizzle and KATO2X join the proceedings on “Stand On It,” a terse collaborative effort that finds Muney vowing to practice his preach regardless of the circumstance. Geared towards the go-getters and bosses, Blue Muney is the latest soundtrack for the streets from Paper Route Empire and positions Kenny Muney as his city’s most promising voices. – PB

Lil Yachty – “Strike”

Lil Yachty is on a mission to assert how well he can rap and “Strike (Holster)” is his form of “show, don’t tell.” He opens the mid-tempo record with his autotuned croons, outlining the effects drugs have on him. In the first verse, Mableton, Ga. native getting into more of a braggadocious rap flow with “Stars on or off, this sh*t ain’t nothin’, I switch the coupe/ Emo bi*h, she like to go taste shrooms, look like Betty Boop/ She ain’t me, coppin’ SRTS and do FruityLoops/ He can’t play big bank, I switch out whips like they switch out shows.” Admittedly, this track may have been a bit more impressive if he touched on topics other than drugs or his luxurious purchases. Flexes are always welcome, but displaying one’s rap ability requires there to be breadth and depth in the range of topics. Yachty undeniably knows how to make good music, but this may not have achieved his goal of being considered the lyricist that he would like to be. – AS

Millzy – Blanco 6

Millzy unveils the sixth installment of his Blanco series, as the Massachusetts rep unloads a robust 18-track offering of streetwise cuts packed with fervor and emotion. A piano-laden backdrop greets listeners on “Over,” an introductory cut that finds Millzy reflecting on past experiences and the pursuit of escapism. The best moments on Blanco 6 come when its host brandishes his sentiments transparently, such as “Pressure,” a solemn selection on which he croons “I know the sunshine and rain fall/I hope these pills take the pain off.” On “Tonight,” he reworks Dido’s “Thank You” for an intense contemplation of mortality before picking up the pace with more festive numbers in “YOYO” and “DURO.” – PB

Joyner Lucas Featuring Future – “Blackout”

“Blackout” is intriguing, just due to the fact Joyner Lucas and Future are on a song together. The Worcester, Mass. rapper eliminates any preconceived notions the moment he opens up his verse. Perhaps the negativity or apathy toward his career has got him riled up, because he comes into the track fierce with “Yeah, I can’t hide my pain no more, this sh*t gon’ make me lash out/ I ain’t playin’ games no more, I really might just blackout/ She can’t feel her legs no more, I blew her f**kin’ back out/ Run up on me, bi**h, on God, I’ll blow your f**kin’ back out.” Lucas acknowledges he’s got some twisted individuals around him who partake in illicit behavior, almost as a warning. Later in his verse, he displays confidence in revealing there are women who latch onto him because he’s secured a bag and pokes fun at Soulja Boy with “Mwah, first to do it, bi**h, I’m Draco.”

The peak of this record comes in a slight beat switch before Hendrix tags in. He shines when given his own portion of records to switch the mood a bit. “Like a kilo dropped inside the pot, my ni**as spinnin’, ayy/ I just heard a hater just got shot, now I’m grinnin’, ayy/ I just took more dope, that’s just gon’ keep me out my feelings/ If I wasn’t rappin’, I’d be trappin’, makin’ millions,” the Atlanta superstar spits. This track is definitely more than meets the eye, and an impressive showing from both. It’s a reminder that sometimes we should “black out” our expectations and let the music speak. – AS

Meyhem Lauren – Champagne For Breakfast

East meets West as Queens rapper Meyhem Lauren connects with Cali reps Madlib and DJ Muggs for Champagne For Breakfast, a joint effort that is impressive on all angles. A capable orator, Lauren’s thunderous tenor envelopes the array of soundbeds offered by Madlib and Muggs, resulting in a matrimony of beats, rhymes, and fervent head-nods. Following a cinematic monologue on the intro, Laurenovich throws down the gauntlet on the bristling “Fresh Out The Water,” rhyming “If you see me pulling up, I’m breaking bread with the owner” while detailing his daily endeavors.

Bragging about dropping hundreds of thousands “on Uber Eats and stupid sneaks” on “Midnight Silk,” the hefty rhyme pugilist ups the ante on the aptly titled “Big Money.” “A king not reaching his potential is a tragedy,” he laments, while littering clever boasts amid tough talk (“Defying gravity every time I put a jacket on/ Still walk on water even when I got my ratchet on”). Other noteworthy cuts include “Evolution,” “African Pompano,” and “Wild Salmon” (based on Lauren’s digs about Alchemist’s paleness alone, the last one is required listen). – PB

Mozzy – Kollect Kall

After dropping off a pair of projects in 2022, Mozzy doubles back with a stimulus package in the form of his new EP Kollect Kall. The six-song project finds the Sac-Town general serving up a handful of thumpers that bring listeners to the frontline of the trenches, starting with “Free All The Lifers,” on which he talks greasy atop a menacing soundscape courtesy of Jay P Bangz and Daveo. “Ni**as on the internet, begging to see the reaper/ I got all these screenshots of you begging me for a feature,” Mozzy snarls, running roughshod with a flurry of couplets sans a hook. Pairing with YFN Lucci, the NorCal spitter asks, “How you get up on that stand, you ain’t no man, ni**a” on the twangy “We Active,” while Baby Money makes an appearance on “Every Night,” a booming highlight that laments the plague of gunfire in Detroit and Sacramento. – PB

Nym Lo – From The Horse’s Mouth

Harlem’s Nym Lo hooks up with Statik Selektah for From The Horse’s Mouth, a collaborative album that finds the Ralph Lauren enthusiasm bringing vintage vibes while prancing atop instrumentals crafted by the veteran boardsman “If you’re in the drug game, then this our playlist” Nym declares on “Shark Fin,” an opener that finds him harkening back to his formative years on the concrete. The winning streak continues on “A Million At The Villa,” which captures the ambiance of the Uptown streets with its sheer elegance, while his affinity for greenbacks are conveyed on the horn-driven standout “Money Machine.”

While appearances by Curren$y (“A Kid From The Town”), Rome Streetz (“Crystal Controls”), and Bun B, Termanology, and Planet Asian on the marquee single “Ice Jackets,” Nym Lo’s best performances come when he’s left to his own devices. This is displayed on “Palawan Don,” a groovy composition that puts listeners in the passenger seat of a luxury vehicle while cruising down the boulevards and avenues. Opulence and street intellect intersect on From The Horse’s Mouth, which adds to Nym Lo’s growing catalog of quality bodies of work. – PB