Key Glock, Don Toliver, Logic, Styles P, And More Drop New Music Friday Releases

Today is Friday, which means there are a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite Hip-Hop artists. To help you unwind and enjoy the weekend, check out VIBE’s picks of songs and albums you should hear and add to your soundtrack of weekend festivities.

Key Glock – Glockoma 2

Memphis rap titan Key Glock makes a grand return with his latest project, Glockoma 2, as the 25-year-old delivers a well-rounded project that covers all bases. The Paper Route Empire continues to step into the role of general and asserts himself well over the album’s 15 tracks, dropping raps about grinding and shining over production courtesy of a varied lineup of boardsmen. Cuts like “Randy Orton,” a twangy, guitar-driven groove, are sure to incite shoulder bops in abundance, while “Chromosomes” finds Glizzock boasting about the bankrolls running through his bloodline. Reflecting on his rise from rags to riches on the aptly titled “From Nothing,” the rapper skates on additional highlights like the carefree heater “Fuck Dat Shit” and the murderous “Homicide Gvng.” Devoid of any guest spots, after giving Glockoma 2 a spin, it’s clear to see that Key Glock is living in the now and destined for sustained success in the future. – Preezy Brown

Logic – College Park

Logic comes through with his eighth studio album College Park, an expansive offering that plays as a musical ride along through the Maryland native’s stomping grounds. Setting things off with the ethereal “Crusin’ Through the Universe,” which includes a feature from Wu-Tang Clan czar RZA, Young Sinatra floats on the two-pronged standout “Lightsabers,” an uplifting number that finds the veteran doling out words of motivation to his listenership. Lamenting the ills of prescription drugs on “Redpill VII,” the spitter gets down on the mellow “Playwright,” which includes a vocal contribution from singer Andy Hull. Paying homage to Ol’ Dirty Bastard on the Joey Bada$$-assisted number “Shimmy,” Logic connects with Norah Jones for the sublime “Paradise II,” while quaint guitars and crisp percussion powers the backdrop of “Village Slum,” which tackles his relationship with alcoholism. Chock-full of well-placed guest appearances as well as powerful solo fare, College Park is a cohesive long player that bares few blemishes and adds to Logic’s slate of conceptually-driven projects. – PB

Don Toliver – Love Sick

More than a year after his last full-length release, Don Toliver reemerges with Love Sick, the rapper’s third studio album. Drug-induced late nights and lovelorn emotions are brandished on “LoveSickness,” while “Leave The Club” finds Lil Durk and GloRilla joining the fold for a raucous party anthem. Plush strings are plucked on the breezy jam “Leather Coat,” and Justin Bieber and Future pop up on the pulsating collab “Private Landing,” the latter of which is a trippy yet catchy offering that finds the star-studded triumvirate colliding for one of the album’s superior offering. The S.O.S. Band’s classic “Take Your Time (Do It Right)” gets reworked by Toliver and producer Jahaan Sweet on “Do It Right,” while Blackstreet’s “I Can’t Get You (Out Of My Mind)” gets a facelift on the up-tempo standout “Bus Stop,” both of which are indicative of the rapper’s affinity for trying his hand at songs from yesteryear and yield effective results. Although Love Sick may have required some patience to receive, it proves well worth the wait and builds on Don Toliver’s sterling track record thus far. – PB

Rhyme animals KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz link up for JFKLAX, a quick-strike EP that serves as a stimulus package for lovers of lyrical miracles and no-frills production. Both are present throughout the project’s five tracks, beginning with “Take Time,” a triumphant number that finds the Slaughterhouse castoffs going for broke without concern for a hook, with both focused on raising the bar with each stanza spat. Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt cut “Friend or Foe ’98” gets hijacked for “Foe or Friend,” with Crooked and Joell weaving in between hearty horns, while the opulent “Blue Magic” finds the pair equating the potency of their music to an illicit narcotic. KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz put forth a solid effort on JFKLAX, with the two emcees taking flight. – PB

Asian Doll – Let’s Do a Drill 2

Asian Doll unleashes Let’s Do a Drill 2, the sequel to her 2022 studio album and a project that captures the Dallas native dismantling a succession of drill beats while delivering bars galore. Coming out the gate swinging on “Goin 4 Nun,” the 26-year-old goes bananas on the frantic “Pop N Lock,” throwing down the gauntlet on rivals of all genders while repping her gang. Asian Doll continues to get busy on “Like Mike,” a bruising offering that finds her sliding on opps and hitting licks. Providing a swift change of pace with the piano-laden “True Story,” a heartfelt offering that seamlessly mixes vulnerability and aggression. Let’s Do a Drill 2 is an applaudable showing from Asian Doll and should please her current legion of fans while potentially attracting new disciples. – PB

Styles P – “Death Before Dishonor”

Styles P delivers the accompanying music video to his single “Death Before Dishonor,” an ode to keeping true to the code that features vocalist and musician Brady Watt. Directed by YOURDRUNKUNCLE and shot by Gee, the visual captures the duo engulfed by smoke clouds, creating a hazy scene as the two rock it out. Released as part of his latest album Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is Still A Wolf, “Death Before Dishonor” is a testament to the Ghost’s versatility while sticking to his guns and one of the more unexpected yet enjoyable collabs of the new year. – PB