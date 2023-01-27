Styles P, Lil Yachty, Popcaan, And More Drop New Music Friday Releases

Today is Friday, which means there are a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite Hip-Hop artists. To help you unwind and enjoy the weekend, check out VIBE’s picks of songs and albums you should hear and add to your weekend soundtrack.

Styles P – Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is Still A Wolf

Phantom Entertainment LLC / EMPIRE Phantom Entertainment LLC / EMPIRE

Having recently announced his impending retirement from the rap game, Styles P doles out Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is Still A Wolf, the first of two projects the Yonkers rep is releasing before hanging his mic up. The LOX member’s decision to call it quits isn’t due to attrition, as he’s proved himself to be one of the more adept rap vets over the past decade. Styles further crystalizes that appraisal in the ears of listeners on his latest, which finds him wasting no time finding his groove via the album’s introductory cut. Produced by Vinny Idol, the track’s terse piano keys and plodding percussion make the groundwork for a brooding rhyme spill from The Ghost, who reflects on the balance gained at this stage in life.

Usually, one to stick to his guns, Styles strays out of his comfort zone on “Death Before Dishonor,” which features a guest appearance from Brady Watt, who lends his impassioned vocals in what is surely among the more unexpected collaborations of Styles P’s career. However, the variance in sound from the song prior to the next is a bit jarring, causing a slight hiccup in the album’s continuity. Things quickly get back on track as Pinero reverts to what he’s best at, being an unabashed rhyme bully solely concerned with pummeling all instrumentals bestowed upon him. This occurs on the standouts “Porsche Lights” and “I Ain’t Doing 2 Much,” the latter of which finds the 48-year-old separating the authentic from the uninitiated while cascading over a pulsating backdrop by Ty Feif.

The proceedings reach their zenith as Styles sheds his gruff veneer for moments of vulnerability and contemplation on “New Strains” and “Cried on Sunday.” Reminiscing on his humble beginnings and losses accrued along the journey traveled, the weariness of it all, albeit ever subtle, is fully palpable with every bar spat by the renowned wordsmith.

While we hate the prospect of seeing his departure from the rap race, Styles P’s service to the genre’s landscape and culture is beyond reproach, a legacy which Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is Still A Wolf only adds to. — Preezy Brown

Lil Yachty – Let’s Start Here

Quality Control Music, LLC, under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc. Quality Control Music, LLC, under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc.

Lil Yachty has not seemed focused on being at the forefront of music as of late, despite being a member of what many people regard as the best XXL Freshman Class of all time. However, he has separated himself from his peers, namely Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and Kodak Black, by furthering his personal brand of evolutionary Hip-Hop and being generous toward other artists, even at the expense of being regarded as the caboose (if those four were looked at as a locomotive). Of course, the aforementioned names explore different sounds and collaborate often, but their output primarily keeps the focus on them. The Mableton, Ga. artist rarely has the best verse on his own songs and does not seem to care about that. Thus, it was not surprising to see Lil Boat fully lean into alternative, rock, jazz, funk, and soul elements on his latest LP Let’s Start Here, even at the risk of upsetting some fans looking for records similar to “Minnesota,” “Pardon Me,” and even “Poland.” Nor was it a shock that he tapped Teezo Touchdown, Fousheé, and Justine Skye, some lesser-known yet highly talented artists, to elevate the type of music he presented on this album.

It starts off mostly slow and linear. It could be easy to think the sequence from “The Black Seminole” to “We Saw The Sun!” is one long song if a listener wasn’t looking at the tracklist. The instrumentation and arrangement are impressive, and Yachty still incorporates rap throughout. The project picks up the tempo on “Drive Me Crazy!” the eighth track which features celestial vocals from Diana Gordon. The record, laced with smooth drum patterns and bright synths, immediately transports the listener to the opening credits of an old-school Black film. The entire back half of the 14-song effort takes on a rollercoaster archetype, ascending and descending in pace with each subsequent record. “Reach The Sunshine.” features the elusive Daniel Caesar and brings the project full circle. Each feature brings a welcome sonic variation and naturally gifted vocals to the mix.

Yachty may not be a powerhouse singer, but his delivery is just good enough to match the warm aura coursing through the DNA of Let’s Start Here, his most experimental effort yet. This is a quality project if one is simply seeking good music, able to look beyond their expectations or preferences, and accepts that Yachty’s true calling is creating a soundscape for others to shine. He is not the first to do so, and surely will not be the last. — Armon Sadler

Popcaan – Great Is He

OVO Sound OVO Sound

Popcaan provides tropical vibes on Great Is He, the Jamaican deejay’s first studio album under the OVO Sound umbrella. Arriving nearly three years after his previous offering Fixtape, the album finds Pop serving up an array of tracks ranging from festive to languid. Beckoning listeners to the dancefloor with the early highlight “Freshness,” he beckons listeners to the dancefloor with an upbeat ditty built around rhymes basking in the trappings of his lavish lifestyle. The 34-year-old continues to get his flex on, name-checking his designer threads while scoffing at his detractors on “Skeleton Cartier,” a breezy offering produced by The FaNaTiX.

Great Is He includes a handful of high-powered collaborations to go along with its solo fare, as Popcaan is joined by a list of costars that lean closer to complimentary than compensatory. Toni-Ann Singh shines on the fluttery ballad “Next To Me,” while Afrobeat sensation Burna Boy collides with his fellow islander on “Abobooya.” OVO boss Drake contributes vocals to the lead single “We Caa Done,” while Chronic Law helps him foster hometown pride on the stirring “St. Thomas Native,” a mid-tempo cut perfect for an impromptu dutty wine. Yet, the album takes a turn towards its latter end, as Popcaan gets lost in moments of reflection on the cuts “Appreciation, “Fast Life,” and “Memories,” all of which show the dichotomy between the artist’s gravitation toward the ostentatious with his more emotive sensibilities.

Rounded out by additional key cuts like “Set It” and “New Benz,” Great Is He is a strong effort from Popcaan that should further establish himself stateside and beyond. — PB

Rae Sremmurd – “Sucka Or Sum”

Eardruma Records/Interscope Records Eardruma Records/Interscope Records

Rae Sremmurd is far removed from their days of being a white-hot act. “Sucka Or Sum” kicks off with the duo’s crooner, Swae Lee, taking aim at those who are doubting their capability of delivering the type of music that put them on the map from 2014 to 2016. “How you gon’ try to play me like a sucka or sum?/ How you gon’ try to play me when I’m knowin’ what’s up?/ Feel like I’m 6’5” cause the money is up/ I need a fishin’ line for the players and such / You don’t got no f*kin’ status, you just talkin’ too much/ Opinions don’t mean sh*t, you just talkin’ for nothin’.”

Lee carries an angry demeanor in his first verse, resorting to flexing his riches and women, all while calmly floating over the flute-laced trap beat. Slim Jxmmi picks up the pace with his bars as per usual, rapping about haters watching him like a TV show, accepting the short end of the stick in the past, and calling out those who switched up when it seemed as though the duo had fallen off. Rae Sremmurd shows they have a chip on their shoulders, and though it may be buried underneath the surface-level boasts, it is a sign of what may be to come. — AS

Bas – “Diamonds”

Dreamville/Interscope Dreamville/Interscope

Bas displays the effects of being a risk-taker and people’s inability to understand that life if it is not their prerogative in the hybrid rap-ballad “Diamonds.” There is a fervor to his stream of consciousness despite the track being soothing to the ear. He sings “Nothin’ you could do about it, I’ma stay free/ Either way you go about it, I’ma stay me/ Livin’ out my dreams, don’t be tryna wake me up/ You ain’t go for yours, ni**as divin’ waist deep.” He reflects on the days when he didn’t have anything and even now that his diamonds are HD, people still can’t understand his vision.

Bas takes pride in sticking to his script, even if it can be isolating and lead to some disappointing moments. “Shawty tryna give me mine/ But I needed more space/ I was sittin’ courtside/ I seen her there both days/ Bih, who the f**k you know here?/ I never fold or fall for your ways or reasons/ I’m so resolved in my ways,” he sings in the record’s sole verse. The Dreamville artist was reminded of the experiences that come with betting on yourself and could look past the impatience of his lover who couldn’t respect how he wants to do things. He sings in the post-chorus how he will continue to “take leaps” even if it means losing people. There’s joy within the harsh realizations. — AS

SleazyWorld Go – “Robbers And Villains”

2023 SleazyWorld, under exclusive license to Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc. 2023 SleazyWorld, under exclusive license to Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

SleazyWorld Go dumps the trauma stemming from all that he is seen on the upbeat “Robbers And Villains.” The 25-year-old’s understanding of the hierarchy in the streets has been demystified, as he has witnessed the people who seemingly held the power be turned inferior. “I seen robbers rob the robbers/ I seen shooters shoot the killers/ I seen murder, murder/ I seen parents bury their children.” He’s become hardened as a result of this sobering reality, advising listeners to be ready to defend themselves in the presence of those who may be looking to get one up on them. Sleazy has also watched new people come into his life who are more trustworthy than his longtime friends and bore witness to the dissonance between people’s social media behavior and real-life actions. “Robbers And Villains” is a nimble revelation focused on self-defense and acceptance. — AS

Will Hill – In The Meantime

Atlantafornia Records Atlantafornia Records

Will Hill’s In The Meantime is an auditory recognition of what he has accomplished that doubles as a proclamation of where he’s headed. There is credibility tied to the self-belief he displays which separates him from those who are delusionally confident with nothing to show for it. He finds the balance in indulging in beautiful women, luxurious dinners, and the benefits of a loyal circle all while maintaining tunnel vision on his goals. The breezy, seven-song effort plays like a preview for an even more impactful performance that is on the way. “Wheelman” features a fun ping-pong effort alongside guest artist Money Makin’ Nique, “Tony Dungy Freestyle” asserts that he understands how to operate business-wise all while staying sharp with the raps, and “Gone” shows that he can adjust accordingly to the ever-changing flow of life.

“I’ll Be Good” pays homage to Rene and Angela’s 1985 hit of the same name and is the standout record despite having the shortest runtime “You ain’t flown on a jet, you ain’t took a real L, you ain’t blow off a check / Spend it all, get it back though,” Hill spits with a calculated disposition. He does not dwell on perceived past errors, but rather acknowledges the lessons in life that have molded him. Will Hill intentionally leaves the listener wanting more with In The Meantime, paralleling the attitude he carries over the 16-minute project. — AS

J Rocc – Beautitudes

Stones Throw Records Stones Throw Records

Veteran West Coast DJ and producer J. Rocc comes through with Beatitudes, an instrumental album that finds the Beat Junkies founder delving into his grab bag of loosies for our listening pleasure. Having worked closely with the likes of Madlib and late Hip-Hop icon J. Dilla during his career, his sword has been tested when it comes to crafting tracks for elite lyricists, which is pretty much the exhibition at hand on this project. Coming strong out of the gate with the sonic gut-punch “Freedom,” J. Rocc provides numerous gems he’s cooked up in the lab over the years. Our personal favorites from the 10-track project include “The Best,” “In Your Soul,” and “Questions (Am I?),” the last of which is an off-kilter number that doubles as a Rubik’s cube waiting to be cracked. — PB