Travis Scott, BIA, Post Malone, And More Summer-Ready New Music Friday Releases

Today is Friday, which means there are a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite Hip-Hop artists. To help you unwind and enjoy the weekend, check out VIBE’s picks of songs and albums you should hear and add to your soundtrack of weekend festivities.

Travis Scott – UTOPIA

Cactus Jack Records/Epic Records

Travis Scott’s Utopia is finally here and it’s a dressed-up reminder of what we already know about his talent. The Houston artist excels at creating immersive soundscapes; songs one could imagine hearing when traveling to another planet with an alien controlling the aux. The 32-year-old enigma has had some highlight performances in rap throughout his career, namely the Astroworld intro “Stargazing,” and he tries to recreate that in a different manner on the Utopia opener “Hyaena.” Unfortunately, this effort falls flat. While he gets off some cool flows, he doesn’t say much beyond attempted clever quips about women and his lavish lifestyle. The production also seems like his attempt at a vintage, ‘90s-type record, but there’s a clash of styles. “C-notes, B-notes, I took the biggest boat/ We stayed down for life, it’s like a jingle to do ’em all/ We too much involved to spend a single ounce of time/ She bust a whole ounce by doin’ lines,” he raps in the second verse.

Fortunately, his guest stars help pick up the slack where Travis lacks lyrically and melodically. Rob49 turns in a star-making performance on “Topia Twins” alongside feature killer 21 Savage. Drake delivers razor-sharp shots at Pharrell and Pusha T on “Meltdown,” alluding to him melting the luxurious jewelry that he purchased from the former’s auction in the fall. Beyoncé makes a surprise appearance on “Delresto (Echoes)” and, per usual, shows that there aren’t too many who can stand toe-to-toe with her vocally and that she can skate on any type of production, even something as unconventional as a Travis Scott song. Future appears like the grim reaper on “Telekinesis,” one of the slower records on the LP, and gets matched by SZA who belts in a nimble rap flow structure.

Travis Scott may not have the best verses on his album but he instead provides the runway for several of the game’s top artists to win big on unique productions. One thing that was doubted for the years following Astroworld, and was reconfirmed on this album is that he can still make good music that very few could ever replicate, even if he’s not the star of the show despite being the face of the project. Perhaps that is the point of Utopia; creating an enjoyable world for others to inhabit and live their best lives. – AS

Drake & Central Cee – “On The Radar Freestyle”

2023 OVO Sound

Drake and Central Cee broke the internet when they announced they would be appearing on Gabe P.’s popular show On The Radar. The performance has been the talk of the last week and now their dual freestyle is officially available to be played on all DSPs. The 6 God steps up first, branding the English accent he has worked to perfect over the last few years. The production is a bit odd here with a hard-to-follow drum pattern, but as Noah “40” Shebib told us a few years ago, Drizzy excels at finding pockets and getting his bars off.

At one point, he likens himself to Jesus Christ and Julius Caesar, rapping “If Chubbs has on a Chanel side bag, you don’t wanna see him reach inside/ ‘Cah we know some demon guys with jealous and evil eyes/ You know that’s how Jesus died, you know that’s how Julius Caesar died/ I bet they were decent guys, I swear they remind me of me sometimes.” He nimbly tells a woman he wants to be under her breast like peas and rice and asserts Central Cee may need to get the COVID-19 vaccine upon this video going viral, which it did. The highlight of his verse is a clever simile where he spits “J-A-U-M, how it looks when man put you (u) in a jam like typos.”

Central Cee immediately jumps in and turns in one of the best rap performances alongside Drake that we have seen in some years. “What goes up must come down so when you’re in the air, prepare for the landin’/ I did everything that I could for my hood, so how do they say I don’t care for the mandem?/ Crib so big I might get out of breath if I walk too quick up the stairs in the mansion,” the London wordsmith raps. Cee cleverly pays homage to Playboi Carti’s label roster, rapping “Come a long way, I was sellin’ them opium on my lonely, but I’m not Ken Carson.” The duo went postal on the track, and certainly have given fans a reason to want to hear more collaborations between them. Most importantly, it was a huge look for an important platform in this space: On The Radar. – AS

BIA – Really Her

Epic Records

Bia Bia! The Massachusetts rapper declares her throne on her new project Really Her. The nine-track effort displays how well she can rap, matching J. Cole on the popular 2022 single “London.” She also taps the legends Swizz Beatz, Juicy J, and Timbaland to provide their presence while she soars. It is an impressive display of holding her own in an arena where she’s competing with heavyweights. It is hard to determine any standout tracks because they are all enjoyable for a variety of reasons, but it is noteworthy that her solo songs “Four Seasons” and “Fall Back” deserve to be in the conversation for the best on the album. In the end, listeners will know that this project is aptly named. Bia is Really Her. – AS

Offset & Cardi B – “Jealousy”

2023 UMG Recordings, Inc.

“Jealousy” opens fittingly, with a newscaster asking Offset about the drama with his wife Cardi B, only for the Atlanta rapper to assert “Let’s talk about some music!” They sample Three 6 Mafia’s “Jealous A** Bi**h” and flip it into a trap banger aimed at all layers of jealousy. Set raps with fervor, weaving in and out of brooding piano keys and hi-hats. “’Set, yеs, ni**a, don’t try me/ In a Lamb’, I be damned if a ni**a try mе/ Gettin’ ham with the fam, man, a ni**a gotta eat/ Shawty, nuttin’, I’ma bust, I’ma trick for a treat.” He goes on and on for a long verse before the Bronx superstar steps up to the plate. This track is a reminder that the couple has impeccable chemistry in the booth but also feels like they have fun competition with one another.

Cardi, as per usual with her features, goes crazy with abrasive delivery and haymaker punchlines. “It’s always a bird tryna tweet sh*t/ You offended when I be on defense/ They’re too worried ’bout me and my ni**a/ You should worry ’bout the ni**a yours sleep with, hmm,” she spits aggressively. Another fun line is “I’m still in the bed, I live on her head/ Water and gas included, brrt.” She even stakes her claim that women don’t want to compete with her whether it’s a battle of Birkins or hits in a Verzuz, and confidently claims that saying her name is charity work to get people trending. Offset and Cardi B address the negativity head on and what we get is the fiery record. Jealousy sometimes brings the best out of the people it is aimed at. – AS

Chika – Samson: The Album

Delivering a string of EPs that established her footing as one of rap’s cerebral poets, Chika makes a grand entrance on the main stage with her debut SAMSON: THE ALBUM. Consisting of 20 selections, the project boasts offerings aplenty, but straddles the line between quality and quantity masterfully, as the Alabama native’s performances are routinely as efficient as they are entertaining. “Our stories are all we’ve got, so if you’re gonna tell it, tell it boldly,” Lin-Manuel Miranda says on “Overture,” an intense number powered by classical piano keys and strings that finds Chika setting the album’s conceptual foundation with recollections of her pain, strife and triumph.

Quaint vibes are felt on the plush single “Requiem For A Dream,” which finds the double-threat flexing her vocal abilities amid contemplative stanzas and serves as one of the superior offerings on the tracklist. While features throughout the project are sparse, one collaboration of note is the Freddie Gibbs-assisted “Truth Or Dare,” which finds the pair employing sinewy flows over a jittery soundscape for a feel-good jam. The 26-year-old’s range is displayed in spades on SAMSON: THE ALBUM, with “Demigod,” “Mad,” and “Blind” all presenting varying shades of her versatility and artistry. Polarization on social media aside, Chika is undoubtedly worthy of praise as an elite talent in today’s rap landscape, with SAMSON: THE ALBUM putting the focus where it deservedly needs to be, which is on the great music she’s proven capable of delivering to the masses. – Preezy Brown

KenTheMan – Back to 304’n

2023 KenTheMan Properties, under exclusive license to Roc Nation Records, LLC

Empowerment and esteem are at a high on Back To 304’n, KenTheMan’s third studio album and first full-length release in nearly two years. The hiatus in between drops has not been without the Texan making waves with a consistent stream of single releases, which have culminated in her latest album garnering the anticipation its received. Ken makes the best of that attention by putting forth a handful of selections that present her as a dominant temptress that’s all about her self-satisfaction and dividends. From the Trina-influenced standouts “Poppin” and “Not My Ni**ga” to the raunchy, man-eating anthem “I Love A Freak,” Back To 304’n is stacked with trunk-rattling bops that are sure to bolster Ken’s already rising stock to unprecedented heights. – PB

Post Malone – Austin

Mercury Records/Republic Records

A year after the release of his Twelve Carat Toothache album, Post Malone returns with Austin, a body of work that finds him straying from the Hip-Hop-influenced style that skyrocketed him to stardom. While Austin contains pockets that capture him reverting back to that brand in music, Malone spends much of the album leaning in on his sensibilities as a hit-making pop star with rocker tendencies. While acoustics and instrumentation have always been hallmarks of his style, the booming 808s and airy synths prevalent on prior releases are noticeably scarce on this outing. While selections like “Mourning,” “Sign Me Up,” Enough Enough,” “Texas Tea,” and “Buyer Beware” are all highlights, Austin is a great album in its own right and a strong musical effort, but comes at the expense of the fans who championed Post Malone’s potential and ability in the first place. – PB

Flo Milli – “Fruit Loop”

2023 RCA Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment

Flo Mill’s “Fruit Loops” proves, like her last few releases, that she can rap on much more than the production people have tried to pigeonhole into. “Fruit Loop” is upbeat, but abandons the trap-like production and uptempo cadence for darker synths and drums. She plays with cereal concepts on the hook to describe how desirable she is, rapping “B-B-Bubble gum, chew, chew, eat me like Fruit Loops/ Everything I do make the boys go cuckoo/ Yeah, and I’m harder than a bi**h/ Uh, I’m on every ni**a list.”

She dismisses women who chase men, asserting that she is the catch. The 23-year-old femme fatale describes her lady parts as “good water” that has melatonin and makes men sleepy. With all of these confident bars, the repetitive “I’m the sh*t” in the bridge serves as punctuation for her clear message. You’ll want Flo Milli in the morning, as an afternoon snack, and may even sneak a bowl of her “Fruit Loops” at midnight. – AS

Lil Xan – “So Pretty”

Courtesy Of Lil Xan

Having survived a tumultuous period that saw him reverting back to square one outside of the booth, Lil Xan has returned with a vengeance inside of it, serving up his new single “So Pretty,” which the Cali native dubs a “love letter” to his fans. Attempting to give his longtime supporters the brand of music they initially fell in love with during his rise to prominence, Xan does just that while showcasing the evolution in his sound on this release, with assistance from producers J Rod, Rio Leyva, and Outta Space. Fresh off hiatus, with his previous offering, “NODA,” putting the music world abreast to his ongoing comeback, Lil Xan continues to regain his stride with “So Pretty,” a bubbly, cocksure bop that’s equally playful as it is enticing. – PB

Fly Anakin and Foisey – Skinemaxxx (Side B)

2023 Lex Records Ltd

Virginia rhymer Fly Anakin links up with producer Foisey for Skinemaxx (Side B), the companion piece to their collaborative debut Skinemaxxx (Side A) earlier this year. Beginning by revealing his “Taxicab Confessions” on the album’s opening number, Anakin shuns nondescript women on the smoothed out “Blain Pitch” before lyrically going on the offensive on the suspenseful groove “Animal Planet.” ANKHLEJOHN pops up for an appearance on “Blockstory,” which finds the pair emoting over tumbling percussion, while Demae lends feathery vocals to “Things Change,” with Anakin touching on matters of the heart. Taking a break from his tear as a soloist, which produced his critically acclaimed 2022 LP Frank, Fly Anakin resumes his winning streak alongside Foisey with the second installment of their Skinemaxxx series, which marries sensual undertones with sensical musings. – PB