Tyler The Creator, DJ Drama, Larry June, And More Drop New Music Friday Releases

Tyler, The Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale

Less than two years after delivering a GRAMMY-winning album alongside DJ Drama, Tyler, The Creator is back with the deluxe edition of Call Me If You Get Lost. The Estate Sale adds eight new tracks to the already strong offering. Vince Staples delivers a highlight performance on “Stuntman,” YG appears on the 2020 demo of “Boyfriend, Girlfriend,” and A$AP Rocky provides his vintage luxury raps on “Wharf Talk.” Tyler continues to elevate himself into a level many may not have predicted he’d reach in his early years. His intention on the artform and evolution make him a constant must-listen, and letting the album breathe before adding deluxe records is always welcome. This is absolutely worthy of a full listen and digestion. – Armon Sadler

DJ Drama – I’m Really Like That

Approaching two decades in the game, DJ Drama remains focused on providing listeners with what he deems “quality street music.” The phrase is one he can often be heard shouting at the onset of many of his appearances alongside rap’s elite and is what he delivers with his latest release. I’m Really Like That sees the veteran spinner churning out a succession of tracks with collaborators old and new. After starting on a “Legendary” note alongside Call Me If You Get Lost costar Tyler, the Creator, Drama pairs Lil Baby with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for “HO4ME,” a languid thumper tailor-made for a rendezvous or late-night cruise.

On the fourth anniversary of his passing, Nipsey Hussle appears posthumously on “Raised Different,” where he sets the tempo for Jeezy and Blxst to follow, resulting in a soulful, yet contemplative groove. The aggression gets turned up on “Free Game” and “No Weakness,” while a grouping of New York’s finest collide on the triumphant “Forever.” Extending the hot streak he’s been on for the past year and counting, DJ Drama reminds us that he’s really one of those ones with this compilation offering. Its highs definitely outweigh the occasional middling points.” – Preezy Brown

Gucci Mane Feat. DaBaby, 21 Savage – “06 Gucci”

“06 Gucci” is the ideal midtempo canvas for Gucci Mane, DaBaby, and 21 Savage to ride their flows on. The Charlotte rapper kicks off the track, reflecting on how he came from nothing and now people envy the cars he drives. Guwop jumps in next, reflecting on his past self and how he currently still has some of those characteristics. “Still hard to kill, the last ni**a tried, go ask him, he didn’t survive/ I was sittin’ in the county, these ni**as runnin’ off to help, they ain’t send me a dime.” 21 closes things off with what is easily the best verse. “Home invasion, we tryna go loot somethin’/ Put his face on the stove, thought he knew somethin’/ You a stepper, then go put your boots on/ He get hit with the K if he move wrong.” This is a great victory lap for Gucci who has overcome a lot, and homage from two younger artists who are clearly influenced by his impact. – AS

Larry June And The Alchemist – The Great Escape

Larry June’s cool has exuded in a way that’s made him a staple for the kind of fly, unassuming, everyman raps that his fans gravitate to. But beyond the bells and whistles of his aesthetic belies a craftsman focused on making cohesive projects that further crystalize him as a figure received with respect and esteem. That mission is at hand on The Great Escape, as the Cali resident links up with The Alchemist for a joint-release that lives up to the anticipation bestowed upon it. Luxurious vibes drip off of “Turkish Cotton,” a svelte introductory offering that puts listeners at ease for the musical ride ahead.

Mentions of dates doubling as tax write-offs are spat on “89 Earthquake,” while The Alchemist steps from the board to the booth to let a few bars rip on “60 Days,” accounting for two of the more addictive numbers on this longplayer. Boasting guest appearances from Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, Action Bronson, Slum Village, Boldy James, Wiz Khalifa, Jay Worthy, Joey Bada$$, Curren$y, and Evidence, The Great Escape may be a bit too one-note for some listeners, but for those partial to June and Alc’s leisurely sound, it’s nothing short of a winner and one of the first great collaborative efforts of the season thus far. – PB

Quavo – “Honey Bun”

Quavo’s latest single “Honey Bun” is a gritty offering loaded with flexes. A standout portion of the track is his interpolation of the “Rich Flex” opening by Drake and 21 Savage. “Honey bun, can you do something for me?/ Can you go automatic just for me?” he asks. “Tommy gun, can you do something for me?/ Can you call Al Capone for me?” Otherwise, it’s a pretty standard, repetitive offering from Huncho. Honestly, it’s a sad reminder that Takeoff is gone and he’s distant from Offset; it’s clear the song would have been elevated by Offset’s versatile flows. At the very least, “Honey Bun” would have benefitted from some feature, if not by his former comrade. – AS

Jermaine Dupri, Curren$y, And T.I. – “Never Fall Off”

As Curren$y and Jermaine Dupri gear up for the rollout of their collaborative album For Motivational Use Only, the pair toss up another heater in “Never Fall Off,” an inspirational number built upon strength in numbers and respect for the code. “I raise my hand to the lord, I pray I never fall off,” Curren$y and Dupri croon on the hook, with the Hot Spitta running roughshod on the opening verse. “You gotta run the gauntlet if you really want it, homie,” he advises, before passing the baton to guest star T.I., who reels off an electric finale verse. Building on the momentum set by their hit single “Essence Fest,” Curren$y and JD appear primed to deliver an explosive project to light a fire under the feet of anyone who gives it a spin. – PB

Reason – “At It Again”

TDE lyricist Reason is putting the world on notice. He’s “At It Again” with his latest drop, which doubles as the first single from his forthcoming sophomore album. The Carson, Calif. rep is in a cocksure mode on this outing, boasting that he’s “back to the wins” over a hearty track produced by Tariq Beats. “It’s Top Dawg, hoe, we got the advantage again,” he barks, a nod to the reign the label has enjoyed in spite of defections and ever-growing stable of talent. As he prepares his first studio album since 2020’s New Beginnings, Reason gets his bounce on with this loose number, a precursor to the more intricate and heady offerings that’s sure to come on his pending long player. – PB

Cash Cobain – Slizzy Day

Cash Cobain is celebrating another year of life with his new EP Slizzy Day. As expected from the Bronx rapper, it’s a charming set of sexy drill records loaded with classic samples. “At Your Best” pulls from Aaliyah’s cover of the legendary Isley Brothers record of a similiar name, but throws an upbeat dance twist on it. “Weak” does the same treatment to the iconic SWV track and Cobain’s auto-tuned-laced vocals skate across the frantic production. The standout record is “No More Bodies” featuring Lil Yachty, which samples WizKid and Tems’ smash hit “Essence.” Cash Cobain and Lil Boat blend seamlessly and raise the desire for a full-length collaborative effort between the two. Cash Cobain will be here for a long time due to his knack for summoning nostalgic feelings into the popular subgenres of today’s music. – AS

HDBeenDope – “Locked In”

HDBeenDope brings the type of energy to records that make you want to sprint through a wall or simply achieve everything you can in life. “Locked In” is a display of the sharp focus he brings to his music and his grind. The Brooklyn rapper taps his constant collaborator Dizzy Banko for this buoyant jam, declaring he doesn’t care for the optics many try to preserve in the music industry and people being misled for thinking he’s fallen off. “Time is tickin’, on a mission/ Made it, makin’ ‘em listen/ Sh*t is different, big business/ I ain’t one of the gimmicks, been a menace,” he raps. His effort to abandon typical verse and cadence structures helps to display the passion he brings to every record, but especially this one. “Locked In” combines energy, quality raps, and even a catchy line for everyone to shout as HDBeenDope opens the second verse: “I just walked in, what a flex!” Roc Nation has a gem on their hands, and it’s crazy how this is just the beginning. – AS

Amadeus360 Feat. Buckshot, DJ Evil Dee, Termanology – “Warfare”

Brooklyn-based producer Amadeus360 rounds up Buckshot and Termanology for a meeting of the minds on “Warfare,” as the two spitters volley bars over a rich backdrop complimented by contributions from DJ Evil Dee. Accompanied by a gritty visual directed by Mo Stafford, the track is the first single from Amadeus360’s forthcoming LP The MPC Jedi, which is set to release May 12 via Soulapazm. Featuring appearances from M.O.P, Ras Kass, Keith Murray, Sticky Fingaz, Nems, and more, The MPC Jedi will put the veteran beatsmith’s production talents on display while a number of the top rhymers across the eastern seaboard and beyond wow rhyme junkies with their lyrical wizardry. – PB