Queen Naija, Serayah, And Other R&B Crooners Dropped Pre-Valentine’s Day Bops

Like an assortment of Valentine’s Day chocolates, the first New Music Friday of February offers a variety of flavors that each feel distinct but taste just as sweet. Many different types of love are represented in this batch of new songs. Whether you’re into romance, casual sex, or some combination of both, there’s likely at least one track below that’ll speak to your soul during this month of Black love.

Queen Naija, Big Sean – “Hate Our Love”

Ahead of V-Day, Queen Naija returns to the music scene with “Hate Our Love,” an ode to defending a difficult yet ultimately worthwhile relationship. No stranger to defending love himself, Big Sean joins the songstress on this modern flip of Bobby Glenn’s timeless 1976 ballad, “Sounds Like A Love Song.”

“Hate Our Love” details a partnership that thrives in the worst of times. In his two guest verses, Sean seems to reference ways in which his relationship with singer Jhené Aiko blossomed in the midst of darkness, and why they’re much stronger together because of it. Following the release of this collaboration, the Detroit rapper also shared that he and Aiko are working on a new TWENTY88 album.

Serayah – “P.O.V.”

Serayah has also returned to music following a brief hiatus. “P.O.V.” finds the singer back in the studio after taking some time off to focus on acting. This bass-rattling production from Mike Woods underscores the songbird’s perspective on a tumultuous relationship.

During the chorus, she sings, “When it’s me versus you, the damage is already done/ Cause when the family feuds we both lose things we’ve already won/ What’s a girl to do…” Neither wanting to accept responsibility nor point the finger, the Empire star attempts to talk through both sides of the argument, accompanied by poetic stanzas performed by QUEEN.

Jon Vinyl – “Don’t Care”

Jon Vinyl’s newest single, “Don’t Care,” follows the crooner as he navigates the uncomfortable end of a relationship. Loosely reminiscent of Vedo’s viral TikTok ballad, “You Got It,” the song finds the 21-year-old fluctuating between internal confrontation and the tragic reality of feeling unheard and disconnected from his partner. Allowing heartache to breed something more useful, Vinyl offers this unapologetic tune about choosing confidence, and ultimately choosing yourself.

Raveena feat. Vince Staples – “Secret”

A week before the arrival of her sophomore album, Asha’s Awakening, Raveena delivers a groovy Vince Staples-aided track that differentiates itself from any other release this week. Aptly titled “Secret,” the song finds Raveena playfully singing about a forbidden sneaky link.

The single from the Indian-American singer makes visual and sonic references to her culture while lyrically teasing her lover, toying with the fantasies that come with wanting someone she can’t have. To that extent, the song feels less about a secret and more about a dream.

Ravyn Lenae’s guitar-laden lullaby soothes a lover pre-breakup. Assisted by Steve Lacy’s calming riffs, “Skin Tight” feels like a comforting embrace, despite Lenae singing, “Hope you understand we won’t go as planned/ Hold me while you can, hold me while you can/ I’ll still be your friend, you come back again/ Hold me while you can…” This is Lenae’s first release since appearing on the season four soundtrack of Insecure with “Rewind.”