Pacman Da Gunman And Hit-Boy Raised The Bar This New Music Friday

‘Raise the Bar’ is VIBE Hip-Hop Reporter Preezy Brown’s New Music Friday column. Each week he picks one Hip-Hop song or album that deserves your attention all weekend (but don’t worry, he’s also got a roundup of honorable mentions below).

Cali rhymer Pacman Da Gunman connects with Hit-Boy for Bulletproof Soul, a nine-track offering that finds the All Money In, No Money Out artist flexing his rhyme skills while paying homage to his late friend and CEO Nipsey Hussle. Produced entirely by Hit-Boy, Bulletproof Soul finds PDG coming out the gate swinging with “Banging Late,” a cut targeting posers ascribing to gang life for the first time in their old age. “New Heat,” a smoothed-out groove featuring a guest spot from fellow Nipsey affiliate and collaborator J Stone, also stands out among the superior selections on the album.

While the first half of Bulletproof Soul boasts its fair share of light, it’s the second half of the album where Pacman Da Gunman truly shines. From linking up with Dom Kennedy on the breezy track “Find A Balance” to recollections of his humble beginnings in his Crenshaw stomping grounds, PDG delivers a succession of quality numbers. The album rounds out with the contemplative Yhung T.O. reunion “Ask Go” and the somber album closer “Till We Meet Again.”

Continuing the momentum built by his trio of releases in 2021 (6325, Less Is More, and Lord Knows with Yhung T.O.), Pacman Da Gunman turns in another impressive collection with Bulletproof Soul, an album that lives up to its title and raised the bar this New Music Friday.

Elsewhere in Hip-Hop, fresh off the release of his 2 Alivë album earlier this year, Yeat is back with the Geëk Pack, a deluxe version of the album with nine new songs. Among the new inclusions are “Big Tonka,” his hit single featuring Li Uzi Vert, and “Luv Monëy” featuring Lancey Foux, both of which are sure to gain the rising star even more buzz and fanfare.

Another album from this week’s slate of releases worth checking out is Forever Figueroa 2, the latest project from Atlanta rapper Thouxanbanfauni, who recently made waves with his single “Ultra Violet,” which was accompanied by a music video earlier this year.