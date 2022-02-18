PJ Morton And JoJo Are A Match Made In Musical Heaven On “My Peace”

Three years ago, PJ Morton and JoJo released their enchanting, idyllic Grammy-winning duet, “Say So.” The esteemed collaborators are back with their newest declaration, “My Peace.” The dynamic tune interpolates the blaring horns from Outkast’s “SpottieOttieDopaliscious,” and centers one’s right to be selfish in a partnership and prioritize yourself, your needs, and your sanity over someone else’s.

“I wanted to write a song that was a duet and gave two perspectives, but wasn’t necessarily about a relationship,” Morton expressed in a statement. “I think after going through so much these last couple of years, many people really got down to what’s truly important. And most realized that nothing is worth their peace.”

Flipping the script from the heavily romantic, selfless journey of “Say So” that focused on being at the mercy of the giver, “My Peace” offers just that. Long gone are the days of choosing toxicity intentionally, as Morton sings, “If I don’t take care of me I’m no good to you/ I can’t sacrifice my feelings no more/ Gotta be careful who I lеt through that door.”

While the song is less of a traditional R&B selection, it’s a refreshing anthem for self-care as choosing yourself before ever choosing someone else doesn’t have to sound somber or jaded.