Snoop Dogg’s ‘Bacc On Death Row’ Raised The Bar This New Music Friday

‘Raise the Bar’ is VIBE Hip-Hop Reporter Preezy Brown’s New Music Friday column. Each week he picks one Hip-Hop song or album that deserves your attention all weekend (but don’t worry, he’s also got a roundup of honorable mentions below).

Snoop Dogg becoming Def Jam’s newest Creative Consultant Executive last year was a major move for the rap legend, but always felt like an odd fit given his history with Death Row Records, the label he helped bring to prominence in the ’90s. After releasing the compilation Snoop Dogg Presents Algorithm in 2021, Snoop didn’t let much time pass before announcing that he would be dropping a solo album in early 2022 titled BODR (Bacc On Death Row). An album title inspired by a competing record label releasing on Def Jam raised a few eyebrows until news broke that Snoop had successfully acquired ownership of Death Row Records, with Bacc On Death Row being the first project from the label in years.

Coming out the gate strong with the introductory cut “Still Smoking,” the Long Beach native recruits a varied mix of costars to join him on BODR, as vets like Nas (“Conflicted”), The Game (“Jerseys In The Rafters”), and T.I. and Sleepy Brown (“Gotta Keep Pushing”) all pop throughout the proceedings. Always known for showing love to artists of all eras, Snoop keeps things fresh with newcomers like October London, Nefertiti Avani, Emo Trap, and HeyDeon turning in key contributions.

Presenting a body of work that covers all bases but is unabashedly steeped in West Coast vibes, Snoop Dogg adds another solid offering to his catalog with BODR, which finds him reverting back to his roots and bringing his career full circle three decades after his debut.

Other new Hip-Hop releases:

Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J have worked together on numerous occasions, but never for the entirety of one project. This changed with today’s release of Stoner’s Night, the pair’s first collaborative album. Sparse on guest appearances, Stoner’s Night captures Wiz & Juicy shining alongside Memphis rap legend Project Pat on “Backseat,” while songstress Elle Varner lends her vocal prowess to “Why Do I Stay High.”

More than 30 years since releasing his debut album, The Tape, Kid Capri returns with The Love Album, his first project in over two decades. The self-professed “Mr. Every Era” takes a break from rocking parties on the DJ tip to jump back in the booth and get a few things off his chest, addressing the state of Hip-Hop and waving the flag for the veterans still putting in work in the game. Opting to do the majority of the rapping and bucking against the tried-and-true formula of surrounding a DJ with household names, Kid Capri proves his worth as an emcee on The Love Album, one of the more pleasantly surprising projects of 2022 thus far.

Additional releases from this week that deserve your attention include new heat from Trae Tha Truth (Truth Season: United Streets of America), G Perico (Tango), $not (Ethereal), and Cousin Stizz (Just for You). As far as new singles go, “City of Gods,” which features Fivio Foreign, Kanye West, and Alicia Keys, and joints from Future, Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby, Mozzy and Roddy Ricch, and Saweetie and H.E.R. round out this week’s slate of selections that deserve spots on your playlist.