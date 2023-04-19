SZA’s ‘SOS’ Tour: A Visual Depiction Of Coming Into Full Bloom

SZA’s SOS era isn’t a warning shot. Her first arena tour is a blaring alert, humbly juxtaposing “big d**k energy” and her return to the throne. Starring one of the few artists dominating R&B right now, the nearly two-hour experience is a literal live-action film—and arguably the most entrancing concert experience from a mainstream act in recent years.

Back in 2014, one of SZA’s earliest gigs was as an opener on Jhené Aiko’s Enter The Void Tour. Nearly a decade later, the First Lady of Top Dawg Entertainment is still graciously in awe of herself, having unleashed two successful albums that still chart on the Billboard 200 and earned a Grammy.

Fans swarmed the entrances of the Kia Forum in Los Angeles for the penultimate night of the SOS Tour, evidently ignoring the chilled weather based on their attire and humming melodies as they waited to see SZA take centerstage. When the lights cut to the show’s opening visuals, we were transported to sea, with seagulls heard flailing in the sky as waves crashed into one another. The woman of the hour appeared on a diving board singing “PSA”—the official teaser that ushered in the arrival of SOS back in November 2022—before jumping into the fictional deep end.

SZA performs onstage during SZA The S.O.S North American Tour. Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Live Nation

With full choreography and varying set designs, the story of SOS unfolded. On a boardwalk, the budding actress performed “Seek & Destroy,” “Notice Me,” “Love Galore,” and “Broken Clocks” prior to mellowing out the crown with an interlude medley featuring “Blind,” “Shirt,” and a cover of Erykah Badu’s “Bag Lady.” SZA then welcomed the audience backstage as she rapped “Smoking On My Ex Pack” and changed outfits for the third time. The stage became a boat aptly named “S.O.S. from the CTRL Fishing Company.” While aboard, she interpolated older and newer hits including “Garden (Say It Like Dat),” “Low,” “All The Stars,” and “Drew Barrymore.”

Amidst a treacherous storm, the boat was destroyed—a visual representation of her personal grief and heartache. The audience’s attention turned to a lighthouse until a familiar voice was heard from above in a lifeboat. “I’m writing this letter to let you know I’m really leaving/ And no, I’m not keeping your s**t,” SZA sang as she floated overhead. After transitioning from “Supermodel” into “Special,” she shared that after a failed engagement, her ex blocked her on everything and she was ultimately forced to start her life over—the perfect segue into her gutting ballad, “Nobody Gets Me” and the opposingly authoritative “Gone Girl.”

SZA performs onstage during SZA The SOS North American Tour. Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Live Nation

SZA performs onstage during SZA The SOS North American Tour. Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Live Nation

Figuratively riding a wave of commanding dominance with a massive anchor placed behind her, SZA jumped right into a slew of bangers like “SOS,” “Kiss Me More,” “Love Language,” “Snooze,” and “Kill Bill.” The anchor represented impenetrable endurance while the waterfall that followed seemingly depicted a moment of clarity as she merged into “I Hate U” and “The Weekend.” As the dawn of a new day surfaced over the horizon and eventually bled into an array of stars illuminating the night sky, it signaled the “Good Days” ahead, a heartwarming conclusion to the show.

SZA birthed a new rendering of herself with her sophomore ascent without apology or explanation. The evidence is all there; no special guests appeared throughout the night and the overall tour amassed an estimated $34.5 million. SOS is currently certified double-platinum and spent 10 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Selling out her 17-city arena debut was something that wasn’t once fathomable to the New Jersey-bred singer. ​​”I was literally scared to even try,” she explained on Instagram, but we’re glad she saw the freedom on the other side of her fears.

From a once fragile, lost twenty-something on CTRL to a now steadfast, resolute thirty-something teacher and student, the fluid narrative on the SOS tour exposes the art of not giving a f**k and how beautiful the journey back to yourself can be. What a good day to live rent-free in our minds.

Catch SZA do it all again later this year as the SOS Tour returns for its extended run in Europe this June and in the U.S. this September.