Teyana Taylor Delivers Bittersweet Farewell During L.A. Stop Of The Last Rose Petal Tour

In December 2020, Teyana Taylor announced her retirement from R&B music as an artist. The singer shared her Spotify end-of-the-year numbers, thanked fans for their support, and relayed the message that she was done with feeling super underappreciated and overlooked as an artist who received little to no real push from the “machine” of the industry.

She continued and explained, “I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!”

In September of this year, the 30-year-old singer sealed the deal and shared details for The Last Rose Petal, a farewell tour giving fans one final on-stage performance before her retirement. Its 12-city lineup of sold-out shows caused Taylor to consider an encore for some shows.

On Monday night (Nov. 8), the “Rose In Harlem” singer’s tour brought her to The Novo in Los Angeles, a concert venue located near the Staples Center. Known for her intricate choreography and sensual style, Teyana Taylor delivered a compassionate performance to an appreciative crowd who belted out every word, adlib, and key change in her deep discography. With a handful of surprise guests and a commanding stage presence, the R&B singer delivered a stunning farewell show.

Below are VIBE’s top moments from the event:

Teyana Taylor Brings Out Big Sean

(L-R) Singers Big Sean and Teyana Taylor perform onstage at The Novo on November 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor surprised guests with an appearance from Detroit rapper Big Sean. The crowd screamed in excitement as he joined her on stage for a fun performance of their “Shoot It Up” collaboration featured on her album The Album. The Finally Famous rapper emerged on an elevated platform decorated with roses before joining Taylor on stage level. Both artists got fully into character as the participants in the steamy, yet suspect relationship explored through the song’s theme and lyrics. With an eager grin, Big Sean sang along, though not into the mic, as Teyana finished the track and the pair ended their time together on stage with a joyful peace sign.

Things Get Sexy With Yung Miami And Rubi Rose

Singer Teyana Taylor performs onstage during ‘The Last Rose Petal….Farewell Tour’ The Novo on November 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor spiced things up with an intimate performance of the sensual “3Way” featured on the K.T.S.E. album issued in 2018. Rappers Rubi Rose and Yung Miami of City Girls were the lucky recipients of a lap dance from the singer, assisted by her talented group of dancers. Dressed in a sheer red thong leotard and matching red stiletto boots, Teyana Taylor bounced on Yung Miami’s lap, rolling her hips and waist as the “Rap Freaks” rapper firmly gripped her rear end. After she enthralled Yung Miami, she delivered the same intimate treatment to Rubi Rose.

King Combs Adds Extra Harlem Energy

Rapper King Combs performs onstage at The Novo on November 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Generational Harlem swagger was showcased on stage when Teyana Taylor introduced King Combs for a performance of “How You Want It? (HYWI)“. The song, which samples Mase and Total’s 1998 hit “What You Want,” provided the perfect sound for an in-show party on stage between the artists and in the audience as patrons rocked back and forth to the nostalgic beat. Together, King Combs and Teyana Taylor danced across the stage, hyping each other up as they performed their respective verses. After the “Love You Better” rapper finished his section, he transitioned into a gleeful dance break, hitting the Harlem shake as the entire crew and “aye’d” him on.

The Show’s Emotional Fullness

(L-R) Singers Junie Shumpert and Teyana Taylor perform onstage during ‘The Last Rose Petal….Farewell Tour’ at The Novo on November 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Taylor’s passion for music and performance was on full display from the moment she stepped on stage to the moment she exited the arena. During the show, the singer featured a montage of footage featuring commentary from Kehlani, Kanye West, and more on the genius of her artistry and addressed the motivation behind her curtain call. In her own words, she described prioritizing her mental health, her family, and her peace by moving on to other things and promised that if circumstances align in her favor she would return to making music again. Fans cheered her on through the vulnerable moments on stage as she laid everything out and cleared the air.

Throughout the show, Teyana Taylor displayed genuine amazement and appreciation at the sold-out crowd of onlookers singing along to every song she performed. More than once, she choked up and fought back tears as she reflected on the high level of support from her Los Angeles fanbase, including some attending in her merchandise or carrying roses.

Singer Teyana Taylor performs onstage during ‘The Last Rose Petal….Farewell Tour’ The Novo on November 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

At different moments of the performance, she was joined on stage by her husband Iman Shumpert and eldest daughter Junie Shumpert who performed next to the glowing star, who appeared slightly hesitant but ready and confident in her choice to leave the industry behind. At one point, Teyana Taylor sat on stage, resting, and as the large assembly watched, the 5-year-old emerged on stage, hugging her mother tight.

Overall, the Los Angeles showing of Teyana Taylor’s The Last Rose Petal Tour was a bittersweet moment. Knowing the multihyphenate starlet is freeing herself from the constraints of the music industry, however, she will surely be missed on stage. Still, as a hardworking creative, there’s no doubt that Teyana Taylor has more to come, not just in music, but also in film (as Spike Tey), fashion, beauty, and other endeavors.