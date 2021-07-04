Tyler The Creator Performs ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ Album Live For Amazon Music Crowd

The blond-haired bomber, Tyler The Creator is having one of those epic runs with a new album again as he continues to showcase his sixth studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost. After a relatively short pre-release marketing push, CMIYGL popped up on June 25 (debuting #1 on Billboard’s 200) right after launching two smoking singles “Lumberjack” and “WasYaName.”

Tyler recently dropped a few videos and had one of the best BET Awards debut performances ever with his 2021 set that took creativity to new heights. Following all that heat, Tyler rocked the Music Hall of Williamsburg venue in Brooklyn, New York on July 1. The surprise spot was streamed by Amazon Music’s Twitch Channel and presented by Rotation and produced by AEG Presents. The free spirited artist also did sets for the series in LA that previous Tuesday and Dallas on Wednesday.

The energetic crowd, who scored tixs for free, only fueled Tyler to give his all as he chatted about each track on the album before the action set off. Hearing about how he made his first Reggae beat ever is a treat. An avid visual perfectionist, Tyler really let his guard down and let the flashing lights and his commentary lead the program while the show had an intimate feel with the crowd.

You have to give it to the 30-year-old, California native for powering through the 1-hour show in hard bottom shoes, tube socks, above the knee shorts and a winter hat in the sweat inducing location.

Tyler, the ever comedian, is also one of the best solo stage presence performers ever. Watch the full concert above and call him if you get lost.