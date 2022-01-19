50 Cent Releases Official Video For ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Theme Song, “Power Powder Respect”: Watch

Fans of the Power cinematic universe are just weeks away from the arrival of Power Book IV: Force, which finds Tommy Egan (played by Joseph Sikora) now hustling in the streets of Chicago. Following the premiere of the most recent episode of Power Book II: Ghost on Sunday (Jan. 16), 50 Cent debuted the Eif Rivera-directed visual to the Force theme song, “Power Powder Respect.”

In the three-minute video compilation that merges the song’s storyline with the plot of the new series, Rivera focuses on subtle close-up shots of the power-hungry drug dealer as he moves like a Ghost throughout. He does pause to play chess with 50 Cent and dap up Chicago native, Jeremih, the crooner on the track’s hook. The theme song also features fellow Chi-Town rep Lil Durk.

In clips from the series, we watch as Egan earns his power and respect. He aggressively demands his wants and taunts new faces all while being sized up and tested as the new guy in town.

The video highlights a visual sneak peek in Power Book IV: Force, ending on an open-ended note as Egan revs his engine while driving off into the distance.

Power Book IV: Force is set to premiere on Sunday, Feb. 6 on STARZ at 9 p.m. PT/ET following the finale of Power Book II: Ghost.

Watch the official video for “Power Powder Respect” above.