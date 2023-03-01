6lack Feels Romantically Fulfilled In “Since I Have A Lover” Video

6lack is leading with love as he approaches the release of his third studio album Since I Have A Lover. The 30-year-old shared the video for the album’s lead single and title track, “Since I Have A Lover,” this week.

The visual opens with a grayscale hue as the Atlanta crooner falls from the sky, through the ceiling of a home, and lands among the destroyed home’s rubble. Vibrant guitars and upbeat drums play in the background as the LVRN artist sings, “Feel like a million bucks or somethin’ / Feel like we need to be up to somethin’ / Not tryna press my luck or nothin’ / Don’t wanna love you just for fun” while standing up, struggling to walk through the house, and making his way outside.”

As he opens the door, the surrounding area begins to gain color. He floats along the street, passing by lovers and smiling people who don’t seem to notice what he just endured, signifying the way in which finding real love can make the chaos of the world seem completely okay.

“Since I have a lover, no more lonely nights / The type of love that you supply, can’t televise / Don’t need advice, plus you my vice, like what I like / You light my fire, you get me high, reach a new height,” he says to close off the second verse. He floats throughout the city, past tall building and skyscrapers as the video comes to a close.

A second song is teased in the video’s final 30 seconds, where the father of one raps “Monday starts to feel like Friday / Blendin’ up the days in a week / Lookin’ like I was when I met you / Back when I belonged to the streets” over a mid-tempo Hip-Hop beat.

Since I Have A Lover is set to release on March 24 and closes off a nearly five-year hiatus since 6lack’s sophomore album East Atlanta Love Letter. In the interim, the GRAMMY nominee released a six-track EP titled 6pc Hot in June 2020. 6pc was led by the singles “ATL Freestyle” and “Float” and featured Lil Baby on “Know My Rights.”