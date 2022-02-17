Grammy-Nominated Songwriter A1 LaFlare Drops Fun New Video For “Wootie Woot”

Even if you’ve never heard of A1 LaFlare, you’ve certainly heard her words. In 2021, the Grammy-nominated songwriter from Atlanta lent her pen to two No. 1 singles on the Billboard Rhythmic chart: “Big Energy” by Latto and “Best Friend” by Saweetie featuring Doja Cat, a multiplatinum collaboration that earned LaFlare her aforementioned Grammy nod. The year prior, she secured her first major writing credit on The Kid LAROI’s single featuring Machine Gun Kelly, “F*CK YOU, GOODBYE.”

Now, A1 LaFlare has applied her Midas touch to her own music. Released this week, the video for the rapper’s debut single, “Wootie Woot,” displays the best of her talents. The song’s chorus feels as playful as that of “Best Friend,” and at times its verses offer a sexual swagger similar to that of “Big Energy”—yet, with LaFlare front and center, distinguished by an unconventional look and an unconcerned delivery, “Wootie Woot” has a freshness to it that’s worth checking out.

Peep the video for “Wootie Woot” above, and stay tuned for what A1 LaFlare has in store next—including a potential Grammy win, as “Best Friend” is nominated for Best Rap Song at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards airing on CBS April 3, 2022, live from Las Vegas.