A$AP Rocky Reps For Rihanna’s Fenty Brand In “RIOT” Music Video

A$AP Rocky continues his uptick in activity with the release of his new “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” music video, in which the rapper proves that even a nation of millions couldn’t hold him and his mob back.

Released on Tuesday (July 25), the clip finds the Harlem spitter clad in streetwear chic fashions and patriotic regalia. He’s surrounded by masked cohorts as they run amok on a militarized rampage through the streets.

At one point during the video, A$AP gives his girlfriend Rihanna’s Fenty Skin brand airtime, keeping the product placement close to the family. “Flossy, glossy/ Nah, bi**h, this ain’t lip gloss/ Luxe balm up in my palm/ New collab’ with my baby mom,” he raps while displaying the tubed lip care item. Other scenes in the visual find him throwing an all-out jamboree with twerking dancers, vintage whips, and piles of cash.

A$AP Rocky attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Produced by Pharrell Williams, “RIOT” is the latest single from Rocky’s forthcoming album. Despite being five years removed from the release of his third studio album, Testing, which dropped in 2018 and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, Rocky is on a celebratory streak for many reasons.

In 2022, Rihanna gave birth to the couple’s first child, RZA. Then, she revealed she was pregnant with their second child in February during her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance. This past weekend, the hitmaker appeared for a headlining set at the Rolling Loud music festival’s latest stop in Miami.