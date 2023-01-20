Ab-Soul And SiR Search For Solitude In “IT BE LIKE THAT” Music Video

Ab-Soul has released the official music video for “IT BE LIKE THAT” featuring SiR. The song speaks to his battle with depression, which he has been open about musically and throughout interviews and social media.

The visual is directed by Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. and the rapper himself.

“My sun don’t shine no more/ My light ain’t lime no more/ My kite don’t fly no more/ My woman ain’t mine no more/ My words don’t rhyme no more/ My life ain’t live no more (Live no more)/ My heights ain’t high, they low/ I ain’t got time no more,” the Top Dawg Entertainment artist raps on the introspective track.

Ab-Soul attends Elliott Wilson hosts CRWN with Ab-Soul for WatchLOUD.com, presented by vitaminwater at the SVA Theater on September 16, 2014 in New York City. Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Electus Digital

“IT BE LIKE THAT” is featured on Soulo’s latest album HERBERT which was released in December 2022, ending his musical hiatus. The 18-track project has guest appearances from Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, Joey Bada$$$, and more.

“I pretty much finished the album before I did what I did,” revealed the 35-year-old, detailing how he survived jumping off a bridge when the album was complete. “How I’m choosing to take it is—and I’m not giving it credit—but it brought me down to a place where I needed to be as vulnerable as possible, and as soon as I said everything I needed to say, I jumped.”

He continued, “I took a leap of faith, if you will. And that was the only way I was going to be able to put that vape down, bro. Ain’t nobody going to rehab for a damn vape pen—sh*t expensive as hell! But that was the only way I was gonna be able to put that sh*t down, bro. I know that for a fact… I feel as though God sat my b**ch-a** down.”

Watch the video for ‘IT BE LIKE THAT” above and check out HERBERT below.