Aiyana-Lee Romanticizes Self-Love At A “Table For Three”

Signed to L.A. Reid‘s HITCO, Aiyana-Lee is one to watch. The fervent songbird has released the newest visual for her single, “Table For Three” from her debut layered EP, Wednesday’s Child (Side A).

As a descendant of David and Jimmy Ruffin, soul runs through her veins and this heart-wrenching ballad is a testament to that. From the guided journey from “Gangster Of Love” to “Make You Love Me,” now “Table For Three” proves that you don’t need anyone else’s love as long as it exists within. The visual shows the varying sides of Aiyana—a literal depiction of me, myself, and I—cementing the narrative of self-love.

In a statement, the 21-year-old shared, “‘Table for Three’ feels like a quarantine song—during that time people had to figure out who they were and how to love themselves. I was like, ‘Why the f**k aren’t people romanticizing self-love and buying their own flowers?’ It’s not being talked about enough. I really, truly love being by myself.”

She continued, “’Table For Three’ is one of my most personal records and I had a vision for it instantly. I wondered what would happen if we literally made a table for three and had different versions of me communicate. As with all my videos, this one is a continuation to the story and a deep dive into the different facets of who I am. The videos are incredibly connected. The meaning [of ‘Table For Three’] is so close to my heart.”

WEDNESDAY’S CHILD (SIDE A) is the precursor to the next chapter, WEDNESDAY’S CHILD (SIDE B) slated for release later this year.

Watch the full video for “Table For Three” above.