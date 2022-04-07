Alicia Keys Gets Iced Out By Slick Rick In “City of Gods (Part II)” Music Video

Alicia Keys has released the official music video for her new song, “City Of Gods (Part II).” The original single (“City Of Gods”) from Kanye West’s latest album Donda 2 features the Grammy award-winning singer and rising Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign. In Keys’ version, the track stands on her vocals and piano skills as a personal homage to her hometown of New York City.

In the Sing Lee and Sylvia Zachary co-directed visual, Keys stunts in and out of a Mercedes’ Vision EQ Silver Arrow, as noted by Rolling Stone. The dimly-lit video is brightened by city lights, fireworks, and an assortment of gold and diamond chains placed on her neck by legendary rapper Slick Rick.

Alicia Keys

Keys’ “City Of Gods (Part II)” features newly-penned verses and the same chorus from the song’s original version. It is described in a press release as “a soulful, stripped-back piano rendition of the hit single.”

Alicia Keys also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday (April 7) for the debut television performance of the track. This summer, Keys will head out on her ALICIA THE WORLD TOUR starting in June in the U.K. and August in the U.S.

Watch Alicia Keys and Slick Rick in the “City Of Gods (Part II)” video above and check out her performance of the song on The Ellen DeGeneres Show below.