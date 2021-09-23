Alicia Keys Releases Glamorous Music Video For “LALA (Unlocked)” Featuring Swae Lee

It’s a star-studded affair in Alicia Keys’ latest music video for “LALA (Unlocked)” featuring Swae Lee.

The sultry song is accompanied by a lush video featuring a lavish party with an A-list RSVP list. Directed by Sylvia M Zakhary and Sing J. Lee, the music video features both artists enjoying an evening, surrounded by their industry favorites, family, and friends as they perform the song.

The video features cameos from Snoop Dogg, Lena Waithe, Khalid, Swizz Beatz, Russell Westbrook, Gunna, and more, all seemingly having a good, glamorous time.

Alicia Keys and Swae Lee performed their latest collaboration during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards as the debut live performance in her hometown, New York City. Produced by Mike Will Made-It, “LALA (Unlocked)” was officially released via RCA Records on Thursday, Sept. 9, and marks the first collaboration between the two musicians.

Keys recently released the trailer for her upcoming docuseries, NOTED, which debuts on YouTube on Sept. 30.

“We’re not holding back! I’m just inspired to be completely uninhibited in all of my glory and greatness,” she says in the preview. “Looking back, I was always holding back something. Even if I felt good, I was holding it back. I was definitely afraid that it was all never gonna happen again.”

Watch the music video for “LALA” by Alicia Keys featuring Swae Lee above and check out a trailer for her upcoming documentary series NOTED below.