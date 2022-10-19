Anderson .Paak, H.E.R. Fall In And Out Of Love In “Where I Go” Video

The new NxWorries’ “Where I Go” music video is out and Anderson .Paak’s teaser clips finally have context.

Directed by .Paak, the nostalgic visual follows the crooner, 36, and H.E.R., 25, who sings on the record as their once-happy albeit fictional relationship comes to a screeching halt. In the video, an unfaithful .Paak seeks advice from producer Knxwledge—the other half of NxWorries—while his relationship crumbles around him.

Despite his attempts to woo his lady with lavish gifts, romantic outings, and a surprise party, she catches wind that he’s back to his old, deceitful ways. After rejecting a celebratory cake in his face and speeding off into the night, .Paak is left standing in the rain to ponder on what just transpired.

“Where I Go” marks the duo’s first release in six years (although, they debuted this song at the 2020 Double Happiness Festival). The pair is also working on their long-awaited, second album.

“Been a long time coming and I promise this album will be worth the wait!” .Paak revealed on Instagram.

When Oxnard, Calif. native isn’t tapping in with his NxWorries partner, he spends his time as part of Silk Sonic with Bruno Mars. The 4x Grammy-winning duo announced that they will not be submitting their album, An Evening With Silk Sonic for 2023 Grammy consideration, much to the surprise and dismay of their fans.

Mars, 37, told Rolling Stone, “We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year. We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

Despite Silk Sonic’s bittersweet announcement, enjoy NxWorries’ “Where I Go” video above.