Ari Lennox Searches For The One In “POF” Music Video

Ari Lennox has released a new music video for “POF.” The song is the opening track to her latest album Age/Sex/Location and stands for the old adage “there’s plenty of fish in the sea.”

In the video, the sultry singer seeks true love, however as she dates she realizes it may be harder said than done.

The visual for “POF” looks to set up a full storyline. Entering Ari Lennox’s romantic universe, the video ends with the singer leading directly into the visual for “Hoodie.” The two tracks are also consecutive on the album.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

ASL, Lennox’s anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Shea Butter Baby, was released last month. It features Lucky Daye, Summer Walker, and more. The 12-track album was preceded by an EP Away Message.

During an interview with VIBE ahead of the album, the award-winning musician shared she had big plans for ASL’s creative visuals.

“I want that to get to shine like it deserves. So really just, the album, beautiful music videos. Music videos in a light where you’ve never seen me before. Just beautiful, phenomenal ideas and quality Lots of exciting things pertaining to the album,” Lennox detailed.

If she continues to drop visuals creating a chronological storyline, fans of the Shea Butter Baby creator can anticipate “Waste My Time” next.

Watch the video for “POF” by Ari Lennox above and check out her latest album Age, Sex, Location below.