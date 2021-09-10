Ari Lennox Applies “Pressure” Across Different Eras In New Video

Ari Lennox’s newest single, “Pressure” is not as soulful as her debut, Shea Butter Baby, but instead introduces a more playful side of the singer. Co-written and produced by Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, Johntá Austin, and Jai’ Len Josey, the song is just enough to wet our palette for those craving new Ari.

Directed by Chandler Lass, the “Pressure” visual spans the decades of the ’60s, ’70s, ’90s, and ’00s, eventually taking viewers into a futuristic era. Lass exclusively told VIBE, “Ari came to our team with the idea of a ’60’s themed video and eventually that turned into following Ari through different decades and what that might look like. That gave us a lot of creative space to think about what the production design, wardrobe, glam, and choreography would look like in our take on each era.”

The visual opens with the singer in full glam, reminiscent of Diana Ross and The Supremes. It later moves into a kaleidoscope dream with a Soul Train feel. Ari then channels Donna Summer while dancing in front of a mirror before moving into what easily could’ve been a snippet from any late ’90s or millennium-era Hype Williams video.