Ari Lennox Looks Inward In “Waste My Time” Music Video

The visual is directed by Val Vega.

Ari Lennox is taking a moment to reflect on her contributions to past relationship issues in her “Waste My Time” music video. Or maybe not. In the Val Vega-directed visual, the vocalist ponders physically fulfilling romance as she questions her choices.

Entering the office of a therapist certified by Cold Outside University, the 31-year-old songstress is visibly nervous about the session. Sitting anxiously across from a counselor, Lennox is seemingly prepared to face her flaws head-on.

Ari Lennox wearing silver gown
Ari Lennox attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ

“So Ari, why do you think you keep falling for the type of guy?” they ask. The “Queen Space” singer’s mind shifts to a sultry romance as she thinks of an answer.

The nearly three-and-a-half-minute video includes sensual moments between the artist and a lover with visually stunning moments of Ari dressed in a blue gown, singing in a pool of water, and seductively performing in a gold two-piece ensemble.

In the end, she answers the question after an audible sigh, “Well I mean, why do they keep falling for me?”

Ari Lennox wearing a turquoise dress.
Ari Lennox attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp
Ari Lennox Coke Studios
“Don’t Waste My Time” follows “POF,” “Hoodie,” and “Pressure” in the songs from Ari Lennox’s latest album age/sex/location to receive video treatments. The release, which ranked at No. 11 on VIBE’s top 25 R&B albums of 2022, features contributions from Summer Walker, Chloe, Lucky Daye, Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, and more.

Watch the music video for “Waste My Time” above and check out age/sex/location below.

ad