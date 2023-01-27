Ari Lennox Looks Inward In “Waste My Time” Music Video

Ari Lennox is taking a moment to reflect on her contributions to past relationship issues in her “Waste My Time” music video. Or maybe not. In the Val Vega-directed visual, the vocalist ponders physically fulfilling romance as she questions her choices.

Entering the office of a therapist certified by Cold Outside University, the 31-year-old songstress is visibly nervous about the session. Sitting anxiously across from a counselor, Lennox is seemingly prepared to face her flaws head-on.

Ari Lennox attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ

“So Ari, why do you think you keep falling for the type of guy?” they ask. The “Queen Space” singer’s mind shifts to a sultry romance as she thinks of an answer.

The nearly three-and-a-half-minute video includes sensual moments between the artist and a lover with visually stunning moments of Ari dressed in a blue gown, singing in a pool of water, and seductively performing in a gold two-piece ensemble.

In the end, she answers the question after an audible sigh, “Well I mean, why do they keep falling for me?”

Ari Lennox attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp

“Don’t Waste My Time” follows “POF,” “Hoodie,” and “Pressure” in the songs from Ari Lennox’s latest album age/sex/location to receive video treatments. The release, which ranked at No. 11 on VIBE’s top 25 R&B albums of 2022, features contributions from Summer Walker, Chloe, Lucky Daye, Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, and more.

Watch the music video for “Waste My Time” above and check out age/sex/location below.