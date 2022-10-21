Armani Caesar And Kodak Black Live Luxe In “Diana” Music Video

Armani Caesar has released the official video for her latest single “Diana” featuring Kodak Black. Directed by the Buffalo rapper herself and DevKamara, the visual finds Mani and Yak enjoying a luxury lifestyle.

The video begins with Caesar seductively posing in front of a mirror as the vintage-tinged track begins. Sticking true to her style and stature, the Griselda representative boasts lyrics confidently flexing her best assets.

“Boujee bi**h off the Ace, but get lit off Patrón/Gangster bi**h, a female Bugzy Malone,” she spits in the first verse.

Armani Caesar attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The Florida rapper follows up with a verse of his own, declaring “I got a Caesar cut clean, comin’ through in Armani,” playfully shouting out his collaborator.

“Diana” is the third single released from Armani Caesar’s latest album The Liz 2 which dropped on Friday (Oct. 21.) Ahead of “Diana” she issued “Hunnit Dollar Hiccup” featuring Benny The Butcher and Stove God Cooks and more recently, “Paula Deen” with Westside Gunn.

The Liz 2 is the second installment in The Liz series, initiated in 2020.

“It’s been a long time coming. The Liz 2 displays my growth lyrically, sonically, vocally and as a woman,” Armani expressed of the LP according to The Source.

“I’m more vulnerable in my music this time around. I put blood sweat and tears (and a couple years) into this project. It’s a body of work that is timeless, and still can measure up among the greats; male OR female.”

Watch the video for “Diana” featuring Kodak Black above and check out The Liz 2 below.