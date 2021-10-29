Don’t Try Baby Tate In New “Pedi” Music Video

Formerly known as Yung Baby Tate, the 25-year-old musician dropped the first word from her stage name as she enters a new era of her career. On Friday (Oct. 29), the rapper/singer/all-around talent issued “Pedi” an upbeat song she has teased on social media throughout the month. The track boasts of the petty actions she’ll commit if a person dares to take it there.

Directed by Norton, the visual highlights her personality and ability to deliver a full performance. In the colorful music video, Baby Tate showcases her dance skills with animated choreography as she interrupts various settings with mischievous, yet hilarious antics.

In the song, Baby Tate is proud of her petty antics, declaring “Real a** bi**h and I might be crazy, but at least I’m authentic” after she warns of sending parents screenshots with no hesitation.

“Pedi” is the first song released under her new name and a new label. The After The Rain singer was previously signed to Issa Rae’s Raedio label through Atlantic, and will now be releasing music through Warner Records.

As a singer, producer, rapper, and songwriter, Baby Tate showcases diversity through her music. In her catalog, she has issued a wide range of sounds, themes, and creative visuals.

“I don’t like doing things that are the same,” she explained during an interview with Billboard. “I don’t like to make the same songs twice. I’m always looking for something that makes me feel different than I’ve ever felt before.”

Baby Tate attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in Brooklyn. Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

She also discussed evolving from Yung Baby Tate to Baby Tate.

“So many reasons. One, people always misspell it. It’s Y-U! [laughs]. But also, I feel like it represented an era that I don’t feel I’m in anymore. If you didn’t know who Yung Baby Tate [was], you would think, ‘Oh, this is some SoundCloud rapper. We don’t even know if it’s a woman, a man—we have no clue.’ And I’m [approaching] a point in my life where I don’t want to be represented in a small way. I’m pushing 30, so I’m not necessarily young anymore, but I will always be my mom’s baby. ‘Baby Tate,’ for me, is short, sweet, to the point. ‘Yung,’ for me, it just gives ‘rapper.’ I think ‘Baby Tate’ represents star—all music genre star. It’s just taking a leap into a new place, a new frontier, and it’s Baby Tate.”

Watch Baby Tate’s video for “Pedi” above and check out her song “I Am” featuring Alabama rapper Flo Milli below: