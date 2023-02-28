Babyface And Ari Lennox Invite Soul To A Speakeasy In “Liquor” Music Video

Ari Lennox takes the stage bringing a soulful performance to a speakeasy where Babyface bartends in the video for their collaboration “Liquor.” Directed by Jean Estene, the visual invites audiences for a captivating showcase at The Peppermint Club as the 31-year-old singer dazzles on stage.

Wearing a sequined, off-white gown, Ari Lennox passionately clutches the microphone stand and dances to the sultry song for a small, intimate, crowd. Babyface mans the bar, pouring the Dreamville singer a drink as he sings his verse.

“I know you want what you want, need what you need/When you find you the one, better hold on for keeps,” sings the legendary producer.

Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“Liquor” is featured on Girls Night Out, which was released in October 2022 and updated with an extended edition last week (Feb. 24). The collaborative project features rising women in R&B whom Babyface sought to work with.

Included on the album are Ella Mai, Kehlani, Queen Naija, Coco Jones, Tiana Major9, Tink, Baby Tate, Muni Long, Amaarae, Seyvn Streeter, TKay Maidza and Doechii.

“We talked about what was going on in their lives and said, ‘Okay, let’s write something.’ Whatever it is, what that feeling is,” Babyface explained to VIBE. “It wasn’t me handing them something and saying, ‘Okay, hey, you do this and be quiet. Go sing and do this.’ It was clearly a collaboration.”

Give Girls Night Out (Extended) a listen below and watch the video for “Liquor” above.