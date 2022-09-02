Babyface And Ella Mai Share “Keeps On Fallin'” Video

Babyface and Ella Mai have released the visual for their infectious collaboration, “Keeps On Fallin’.” The opulent Ava Rikki-directed video oozes wealth and was inspired by courtship rituals from the Regency era.

Shot in the historic Villa De Leon in Malibu, actors Tiffany Haddish and Kendrick Sampson join the duo in the visual, portraying a courting prince and his queen mother.

As Duke Babyface guides the string quartet opening with a “Can We Talk?” interpolation, the video begins with Mai preparing for the group dinner. Haddish later jokes that she’s been taking painting classes with Picasso before Mai and the Insecure actor share an intimate fantasy that embodies just how easy it is to “keep on fallin’.”

“Keep On Fallin'” is slated to appear on Babyface’s Girls Night Out, which is described as a “sonic journey through love, heartbreak and all of the emotions in between” and features some of R&B’s new leading ladies like Kehlani, Ari Lennox, and more. The new album is considered to be a modern Waiting to Exhale soundtrack that allows the featured collaborator to provide a personal perspective on their respective track.

Face explained in a recent interview that this album was birthed because of his April 2020 Verzuz battle with Teddy Riley. Aside from this duet with Mai, he has also released the second single from the LP, “Seamless” featuring Kehlani.

Girls Night Out is slated for release on Oct. 21. Watch the full “Keeps On Fallin'” visual above.