Bas And J. Cole Take Las Vegas For “Passport Bros” Music Video

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, unless you’re Bas and J. Cole. The Dreamville duo hit Sin City for their latest collaboration “Passport Bros” showcasing their vibrant lifestyle. Issued on Wednesday (July 19), the visual takes the musicians around the world.

“The whole video is meant to be a ride along for fans and provide a look into Bas and J. Cole’s lives as they travel the world,” explained director Simon Chasalow in a statement.

“The two of them have been doing this for over a decade. When they first started making music, a lot of their videos were simple ‘run and gun’ style fun visuals. We wanted to keep that same real energy present. The result is a fun video that focuses on real moments between Bas and his closest friends.”

Bas (L) and J. Cole perform during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The “Passport Bros” video is set at Resorts World Las Vegas, and highlights attractions such as Awana Spa, Kusa Nori, Eight Lounge, and Zouk Nightclub at the vacation hotspot.

Produced by DZL, Luca Mauti, and AzizTheShake, “Passport Bros” comes from Bas’ upcoming album We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We’re F**ked Up. The project was announced by the 36-year-old earlier this year.

For both artists, “Passport Bros” seemingly mirrors real life, according to their commentary on the Afrobeats-inspired track.

“London, barcelona, miami in the past month with Cole. I dunno why bro back outside so vigilant. for the love of God someone wrangle his a** back inside. by the dreads if you must. bro came back to the game on a Clase Azul bender. five figure bar tabs and 8 am nights. send help,” tweeted Bas in June. In the video, the Clase Azul bottle serves multiple cameos and is referenced throughout the song’s lyrics.

y’all thought I was playin when I called out for help in June https://t.co/GXgd10dphe — Bas (@Bas) July 19, 2023

Dreamville’s head honcho shared how the song and video remind him of a bachelor party trip with producer T-Minus, who he attributes to getting him “back outside.”

“Clase Azul which I just discovered after years of not taking no shots,” described the North Carolina native. “R&b Wednesday at Playa in Miami with my dawgs before we head back to the studio to work on *** **** ***, and the sprinter van’s that we be moving in while ib hooked up to the Bluetooth. Also the Tokyo trip that both didn’t happen and happened at the same time.”

Watch the official video for “Passport Bros” by Bas and J. Cole above.