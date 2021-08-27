Belly, The Weeknd And Nas Express Their Devotion In “Die For It” Music Video

Belly has teamed up with Canadian peer, The Weeknd, and veteran rapper Nas for “Die For It” accompanied by a fiery music video. The track comes from Belly’s latest album See You Next Wednesday. released Friday (Aug. 27). The LP features the aforementioned artists as well as Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, PnB Rock, Gunna, Nav, Big Sean, Lil Uzi Vert, and Benny the Butcher.

On “Die For It,” Belly and Nas deliver verses expressing their loyalty and devotion to not only the people in their lives but also to success, by any means necessary. The Weeknd, who appears in the James Larese-directed visuals on a fuzzy television screen, lends his falsetto vocals to the hook. Each artist shares their individual pieces as a post-apocalyptic city continues to deteriorate in the background.

Ahead of the album’s release, the Grammy award-nominated artist shared he had not only The Weeknd’s approval on the finished work but also the thumbs up from Jay-Z. On Jan. 13, he revealed the album was complete, teasing fans without a release date.

“Before I officially close out an album, there’s two people I play it for to get the seal of approval. Hov and Abel,” he shared. “That being said, I can officially say the album is done.”

Collectively, Nas, The Weeknd, and Belly are set to notch 2021 as one of the most successful years of their careers. Nas recently released Kings Disease II, a follow-up to his Grammy award-winning album of the same name. The Weeknd has teased the initiation of a new era following the massive success of his 2020 release After Hours.

Belly took another track from See You Next Wednesday, titled “Flowers” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The XO/Roc Nation recording artist has also issued videos for “Zero Love” featuring Moneybagg Yo, “Better Believe” featuring The Weeknd and Young Thug, and “Money On The Table” featuring Benny The Butcher.

Watch the “Die For It” music video above and Belly’s performance of “Flowers” below: