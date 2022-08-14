Benny The Butcher, B$F Enlist DJ Premier For “Times Is Rough” Video

Benny the Butcher and the Black Soprano Family have returned with visuals for their DJ Premier-produced “Times is Rough.”

Street Heat directed the single’s visuals in Harlem with the entire B$F standing behind them. DJ Premier also appears in the music video, making his signature scratches and gestures, mimicking his timeless work on the 1s and 2s.

Benny the Butcher, Heem, and Rick Hyde trade bars over the three-minute boom-bap instrumental, spitting verses in front of residential buildings, graffiti-laced mirrors, and rooms full of champagne.

“Plug told me, when my records stop selllin’, they still got me,” Benny the Butcher confidently spits during the track’s first verse. “Ni**as just catchin’ on to the numbers I’m checkin’ on/ Got lucky last summer/ Bookies wanna know what I’m bettin’ on/ Set the bar, gifted tar, came through like a wreckin’ ball/ Ni**as can’t touch a brick without puttin’ my record on.”

Furthermore, B$F has also announced their upcoming album, Long Live DJ Shay! The project will be a tribute album to Griselda’s late producer and manager, DJ Shay, who died at the age of 48. The compilation is set to release on September 9 with appearances from Westside Gunn, El Camino, Rick Hyde, Benny the Butcher, Heem, Loveboat Luciano, Boldy James, Chase Fetti, Krayzie Bone, and Armani Caesar.

Watch the “Times is Rough” video above.