Beyoncé Initiates ‘Renaissance’ Era With “Break My Soul” Song And Lyric Video

Beyoncé has officially returned with new music, initiating her Renaissance era with a new single “BREAK MY SOUL.” The vibrant house track was co-produced by Beyoncé, Tricky Stewart, and The Dream, and shares themes of resiliency and freedom. The track also features Big Freedia as it samples her song “Explode” from 2014’s Just Be Free as well as synths from Robin S.’s classic house hit “Show Me Love.”

“You said you outside, but you ain’t that outside,” declares Queen Bey after singing through the deliverance from a bad job, and finding new footing.

Big Freedia adds to the song’s background, commanding listeners to let go.

“Release ya anger, release ya mind/ Release ya job, release the time/ Release ya trade, release the stress/ Release the love, forget the rest” is presented as a challenge to complete before full enlightenment.

“It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce,” wrote the New Orleans Bounce star on Twitter. Big Freedia was previously featured with Beyoncé on 2016’s “Formation.” “Once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment. I’m forever grateful lord.” After a smattering of emojis, she pleaded, “someone please catch me.”

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again,” Beyoncé explained to Harper’s Bazaar in 2021. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”

Listed as track 6 of 16 on Rennaissance, the Bey Hive has over a dozen songs to look forward to as the album’s July 29 release date nears. The album was described as “Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor” by British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful in the global pop icon cover story for the magazine’s latest issue.

Fans were also presented with the opportunity to score the album as well as Beyoncé merchandise. Ahead of “BREAK MY SOUL,” the singer revealed four box sets available for pre-order on her official website with each described as containing a different t-shirt (not shown to eager purchasers), a physical CD, a 28-page photo booklet, and a mini-poster.

Listen to Beyoncé’s “BREAK MY SOUL” above.