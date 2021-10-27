BIA Releases Vibrant “CAN’T TOUCH THIS” Music Video: Watch

BIA issues a colorful music video for her recently released song “CAN’T TOUCH THIS.” The song features a sample of Kelis’ 2003 hit “Milkshake” produced by The Neptunes. In the creative visual, shot by BenMarc, the Boston-bred rapper and a gang of background dancers complete some household chores while dancing to the upbeat track.

From yard work to laundry, BIA and her girls make watering plants and a trip to the laundromat a twerk-filled affair. She begins the video by delivering the repetitive hook hanging from a clothesline in a vibrantly colored yard.

BIA attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on Oct. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

As promised, BIA brought the boys to the yard with her BIA Shakes food truck, operated by the “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” rapper and her dancers. The men, drinking their cherry-topped milkshakes, are quickly waved away from the pastel pink mobile eatery by an unimpressed clique.

BIA attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

At the laundromat, the 30-year-old rapper and the dancers take washers and dryers and turn them into their personal stages, standing atop the equipment and bouncing up and down. Eventually, BIA enjoys a fun mess of bubbles, tossing loose soap suds as they climb to her knees.

Although she has been rapping for years, the Sisterhood of Hip Hop alum is having a banner year after her breakout hit “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 after receiving a remix featuring Queen’s rapper and Hip-Hop veteran Nicki Minaj. BIA is currently on the “Life Of A Don” tour with Cactus Jack signee Don Toliver.

Watch the music video for BIA’s “CAN’T TOUCH THIS” from the album For Certain deluxe above and check out tour dates below: