BIA Issues ‘I’M THAT BI**H’ Music Video Featuring Timbaland

BIA has released the official music video for her latest track “I’M THAT BI**H” featuring Timbaland. Directed by Mike Ho and produced in IMAX, the creative visual features the Boston-bred rapper sporting chrome looks and hitting her best moves with a troupe of lively dancers.

The song was previewed on social media by both BIA and Timbaland ahead of the Friday (March 24) release. It features a sample of Missy Elliott’s 1999 classic record “She’s a Bi**h.” In sound and style, the 31-year-old pays homage to the Supa Dupa Fly pioneer.

“As soon as you see me, I’m up and I’m gone, I’m really living this sh*t in my songs,” raps BIA over the drill-influenced beat and adlibs from the legendary producer.

Lyrically, “I’M THAT BI**H” reflects the same confident, rebellious spirit as the original track, with colorful wordplay and bossy declarations. The music video channels Missy Elliott’s signature futuristic style from her own videos.

“I’m so grateful for you both! Thank u for all the doors you’ve opened for artists like me & the culture,” wrote BIA on Instagram, sharing gratitude for both Timbaland and Missy.

BIA performs during Spotify Presents: The Feelin’ Myself Fashion Show at Sunset Room Hollywood on March 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Spotify

“I’M THAT BI**H” comes after the single “SIXTEEN” released earlier this month as her first solo track of 2023. While the rapper has not officially set a release date, the two songs signal a full project which BIA confirms is complete.

“I just wrapped up my album. It should probably be out within maybe a spring, summer vibe. That’s what it’s giving right now,” shared the “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” performer with PEOPLE in February.

BIA’s last project came in 2021 when she issued the deluxe edition of 2020’s FOR CERTAIN. Take a listen to the 14-track album which features Lil Jon, Sevyn Streeter, Nicki Minaj, and more below, and watch the music video for her latest reminder “I’M THAT BI**H” above.