Big Sean Drops “Freshman 10 (Freestyle)” To Celebrate ‘Finally Famous’ 10th Anniversary

Today, Big Sean commemorated the 10-year anniversary of the release of his debut album, Finally Famous, with “Freshman 10 (Freestyle),” an ode to the 2010 rap class that produced notable rap stars like himself, the late Nipsey Hussle, J. Cole, Freddie Gibbs, Jay Rock, Wiz Khalifa, and Fashawn. The 2011 album featuring hit singles like “My Last,” “I Do It.” Marvin & Chardonnay,” and “Ass,” was also remastered and released today as well. The freestyle, which is produced by Hit-Boy, finds Sean Don reminiscing on his formative years in the game and reliving his first interactions with his aforementioned “classmates,” and hitting the studio with French Montana, and Nipsey that same night. It’s a reflective moment for Sean Don, who’s since enjoyed a remarkable career and established himself as a bonafide rap star, with multiple chart-topping releases and classic songs and guest appearances to his name.

Earlier this week, the Detroit 2 creator took to Instagram to reminisce on the pivotal moment and the impact it had not only on his career, but also his overall life. “It’s the album that changed everything for me,” Sean says before crediting producer No I.D. for his involvement in the project. “I was just figuring it out, nervous as hell,” he says. “[I was] relying a lot on No I.D. too. He’s not only executive produced the album but produced a lot of songs on there, and I was relying on his expertise as a producer. He helped me pull the album together.”

Sean, who received acclaim for his previous release, Detroit 2, which dropped in 2020 and peaked atop the Billboard 200, his third consecutive album to achieve that feat, also revealed plans to drop new music this year, concluding with, “I know that yesterday’s stats don’t win today’s games, so I’m excited for the new music we got coming too.”

Listen to “Freshman 10 (Freestyle) Below”