Big Sean And Hit-Boy Hit The Studio In “The One” Music Video

Big Sean and Hit-Boy have issued a black and white video for their collaboration “The One”. The song is featured on the What You Expect EP, surprised released in October. The visual is directed by Vince Corona and edited by Brick Productions.

On “The One,” which samples SWV’s 1996 record “You’re The One,” Big Sean reflects on his career and the ups and downs that come with longevity in the rap game.

“Architect the way I take it to extreme measures/Sometimes you gotta break your life down to build it better/The game softened up a lot, it’s time to add some pressure/A lot of peers, we ain’t spoke in years/Yeah, you could go prеtend like I ain’t herе/But that just shows me how much y’all threatened,” he raps to kick off the song.

In the video, the duo showcases the serenity of their studio sessions. The high-end recording booth features open views of a hilly, tree-filled landscape. Throughout the video, Big Sean and Hit-Boy stand atop the hills and look around at their surroundings as they rap the introspective lyrics.

The video for “The One” is the third visual released from the collaborative EP. Big Sean has also delivered music videos for “What A Life” and “Loyal To A Fault” featuring Bryson Tiller and Lil Durk.

Watch the video for “The One” above and the visual for “What A Life” below: