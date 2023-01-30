Blueface And Chrisean Rock Exchange Vows In “Dear Rock” Music Video

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have confirmed that leaked wedding footage from last week was shot for their new music video called “Dear Rock.” In it, they address many of their recent controversies all while resolving to try and make things work.

“Dear Rock, I’m sorry for what I did to your pops/ But he hit me first so he had that coming,” the “Thotiana” rapper says in spoken word format to open the video. “Cause I really been through a lot/ And I’ll be damned if I let another ni**a take my spot/ I’m yo’ daddy now, he can’t change nothin’.”

He says this while surrounded by groomsmen before the scene transitions to him standing with his partner.

The 26-year-old then addresses their own history of violence. “My lil’ crazy bi**h, how you so smart, but you got stupid scars/ I know we damaged baby, but if you’ll be mine, I’ll be yo’ bandage baby/ I’m tired of Thotiana, I’ll settle down with a stand-up lady/ If you want to be family, then have my baby.” The wedding attendees then stand up and applaud as the Los Angeles rapper and Rock share a passionate kiss.

DDG asks Blueface would he actually marry Chrisean Rock & this is what he said??? pic.twitter.com/sZORvQudF7 — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) January 29, 2023

Chrisean then jumps in with her own melodic verse. “Hey daddy, I was thinking about the same thing/ When you had a baby on me, I just couldn’t swallow the pain/ ‘Cause the love that you had, it wasn’t for me/ Now I’m so f**kin’ glad we ready for things.”

It’s unclear whether or not the gesture is sincere or a parody to capitalize on their public spats. Just last week, Blueface appeared on Revolt’s The Jason Lee Show and said that while he loves the 22-year-old, he doesn’t believe in marriage — one day after TMZ leaked footage of Rock purchasing a wedding gown.

The on-and-off couple had also been engaged in an ongoing conflict surrounding whether or not her unborn baby is his. On his 26th birthday, Chrisean revealed that she was pregnant only for her supposed “baby daddy” to say “She’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine,” and “Rock has had encounters with 10 different men in the last year until I see DNA test then it’s not mine.”

Check out the “Dear Rock” music video below.