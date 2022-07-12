Blxst And Rick Ross Toast To Hustlers Worldwide In “Couldn’t Wait For It” Music Video

Blxst continues the visual story for his latest mixtape Before You Go with another music video. The Los Angeles-bred musician has released the video for “Couldn’t Wait For It” featuring Rick Ross. In the music video, the two artists share a toast to the hustlers worldwide.
With “Couldn’t Wait For It,” Blxst closes the storyline established by “Every Good Girl,” “Never Was Wrong,” and “Be Forreal.” The madebyJAMES directed video finds Blxst indulging in the luxuries attained through his recent success and signing a business deal with the “Biggest Boss.” Blxst starts by exiting a private jet, the plane he boarded in the “Be Forreal” music video.
Blxst released the project Before You Go back in April and shared with VIBE how it represents the evolution of his life and career.
“I think I’m in a constant state of just growth overall,” he explained at the Red Bull Records office ahead of the project’s release. “I got the chance to really travel a lot last year, so I’m pretty much speaking on different experiences I was facing while traveling, and still trying to be creative at the same time, and just finding that balance.
Watch the music video for “Couldn’t Wait For It” by Blxst featuring Rick Ross above and check out Blxst’s latest project Before You Go and tour dates below.
