Blxst And Rick Ross Toast To Hustlers Worldwide In “Couldn’t Wait For It” Music Video

The video was directed by madebyJAMES.

Blxst continues the visual story for his latest mixtape Before You Go with another music video. The Los Angeles-bred musician has released the video for “Couldn’t Wait For It” featuring Rick Ross. In the music video, the two artists share a toast to the hustlers worldwide.

With “Couldn’t Wait For It,” Blxst closes the storyline established by “Every Good Girl,” “Never Was Wrong,” and “Be Forreal.” The madebyJAMES directed video finds Blxst indulging in the luxuries attained through his recent success and signing a business deal with the “Biggest Boss.” Blxst starts by exiting a private jet, the plane he boarded in the “Be Forreal” music video.

Bino and BLXST
Blxst Rick Ross
Blxst attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Blxst released the project Before You Go back in April and shared with VIBE how it represents the evolution of his life and career.

“I think I’m in a constant state of just growth overall,” he explained at the Red Bull Records office ahead of the project’s release. “I got the chance to really travel a lot last year, so I’m pretty much speaking on different experiences I was facing while traveling, and still trying to be creative at the same time, and just finding that balance.

Watch the music video for “Couldn’t Wait For It” by Blxst featuring Rick Ross above and check out Blxst’s latest project Before You Go and tour dates below.

NORTH AMERICA DATES  
JUL 13 – SAN DIEGO, CA – SOMA  
JUL 14 – ANAHEIM, CA – HOUSE OF BLUES  
JUL 16 – SACRAMENTO, CA – ACE OF SPADES  
JUL 17 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – THE MASONIC  
JUL 18 – SANTA CRUZ, CA – THE CATALYST
JUL 20 – VANCOUVER, BC – COMMODORE BALLROOM  
JUL 21 – PORTLAND, OR – ROSELAND THEATER  
JUL 23 – SEATTLE, WA – SHOWBOX SODO
JUL 27 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN – VARSITY THEATER  
JUL 30 – CHICAGO, IL – LOLLAPALOOZA 
AUG 1 – CLEVELAND, OH – HOUSE OF BLUES  
AUG 2 – DETROIT, MI – ST. ANDREW’S HALL  
AUG 4 – TORONTO, ON – HISTORY  
AUG 5 – MONTREAL, QC – CORONA THEATRE
AUG 6 – BOSTON, MA – HOUSE OF BLUES  
AUG 8 – NEW YORK, NY – THE ROOFTOP AT PIER 17  
AUG 9 – SILVER SPRING, MD – THE FILLMORE  
AUG 10 – PHILADELPHIA, PA – THEATRE OF LIVING ARTS  
AUG 12 – CHARLOTTE, NC – THE UNDERGROUND  
AUG 13 – NASHVILLE, TN – BROOKLYN BOWL  
AUG 14 – ATLANTA, GA – TABERNACLE  
AUG 16 – ORLANDO, FL – THE BEACHAM  
AUG 17 – FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – REVOLUTION  
AUG 19 – NEW ORLEANS, LA – HOUSE OF BLUES  
AUG 20 – DALLAS, TX – HOUSE OF BLUES  
AUG 22 – HOUSTON, TX – HOUSE OF BLUES  
AUG 23 – AUSTIN, TX – EMO’S  
AUG 25 – DENVER, CO – SUMMIT  
AUG 26 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – THE DEPOT  
AUG 28 – LAS VEGAS, NV – HOUSE OF BLUES  
AUG 30 – TEMPE, AZ – MARQUEE THEATRE  
AUG 31 – LOS ANGELES, CA – HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM  
  
AU/NZ DATES  
SEP 27 – AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – STUDIO THE VENUE  
SEP 28 – SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – METRO THEATRE  
SEP 30 – MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 170 RUSSELL  
OCT 2 – GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – PROMISELAND FESTIVAL 
   
EU DATES  
NOV 2 – COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – DR KONCERTHUSET STUDIE 2  
NOV 3 – HAMBURG, GERMANY – MOJO CLUB 
NOV 5 – COLOGNE, GERMANY – DIE KANTINE  
NOV 6 – FRANKFURT, GERMANY – GIBSON CLUB 
NOV 7 – BERLIN, GERMANY – METROPOL  
NOV 9 – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – MELKWEG 
NOV 10 – PARIS, FRANCE – FVTVR  
NOV 15 – DUBLIN, IRELAND – THE ACADEMY GREEN ROOM

