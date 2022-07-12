Blxst And Rick Ross Toast To Hustlers Worldwide In “Couldn’t Wait For It” Music Video

Blxst continues the visual story for his latest mixtape Before You Go with another music video. The Los Angeles-bred musician has released the video for “Couldn’t Wait For It” featuring Rick Ross. In the music video, the two artists share a toast to the hustlers worldwide.

With “Couldn’t Wait For It,” Blxst closes the storyline established by “Every Good Girl,” “Never Was Wrong,” and “Be Forreal.” The madebyJAMES directed video finds Blxst indulging in the luxuries attained through his recent success and signing a business deal with the “Biggest Boss.” Blxst starts by exiting a private jet, the plane he boarded in the “Be Forreal” music video.

Blxst attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Blxst released the project Before You Go back in April and shared with VIBE how it represents the evolution of his life and career.

“I think I’m in a constant state of just growth overall,” he explained at the Red Bull Records office ahead of the project’s release. “I got the chance to really travel a lot last year, so I’m pretty much speaking on different experiences I was facing while traveling, and still trying to be creative at the same time, and just finding that balance.

Watch the music video for “Couldn’t Wait For It” by Blxst featuring Rick Ross above and check out Blxst’s latest project Before You Go and tour dates below.

NORTH AMERICA DATES

JUL 13 – SAN DIEGO, CA – SOMA

JUL 14 – ANAHEIM, CA – HOUSE OF BLUES

JUL 16 – SACRAMENTO, CA – ACE OF SPADES

JUL 17 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – THE MASONIC

JUL 18 – SANTA CRUZ, CA – THE CATALYST

JUL 20 – VANCOUVER, BC – COMMODORE BALLROOM

JUL 21 – PORTLAND, OR – ROSELAND THEATER

JUL 23 – SEATTLE, WA – SHOWBOX SODO

JUL 27 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN – VARSITY THEATER

JUL 30 – CHICAGO, IL – LOLLAPALOOZA

AUG 1 – CLEVELAND, OH – HOUSE OF BLUES

AUG 2 – DETROIT, MI – ST. ANDREW’S HALL

AUG 4 – TORONTO, ON – HISTORY

AUG 5 – MONTREAL, QC – CORONA THEATRE

AUG 6 – BOSTON, MA – HOUSE OF BLUES

AUG 8 – NEW YORK, NY – THE ROOFTOP AT PIER 17

AUG 9 – SILVER SPRING, MD – THE FILLMORE

AUG 10 – PHILADELPHIA, PA – THEATRE OF LIVING ARTS

AUG 12 – CHARLOTTE, NC – THE UNDERGROUND

AUG 13 – NASHVILLE, TN – BROOKLYN BOWL

AUG 14 – ATLANTA, GA – TABERNACLE

AUG 16 – ORLANDO, FL – THE BEACHAM

AUG 17 – FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – REVOLUTION

AUG 19 – NEW ORLEANS, LA – HOUSE OF BLUES

AUG 20 – DALLAS, TX – HOUSE OF BLUES

AUG 22 – HOUSTON, TX – HOUSE OF BLUES

AUG 23 – AUSTIN, TX – EMO’S

AUG 25 – DENVER, CO – SUMMIT

AUG 26 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – THE DEPOT

AUG 28 – LAS VEGAS, NV – HOUSE OF BLUES

AUG 30 – TEMPE, AZ – MARQUEE THEATRE

AUG 31 – LOS ANGELES, CA – HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM



AU/NZ DATES

SEP 27 – AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – STUDIO THE VENUE

SEP 28 – SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – METRO THEATRE

SEP 30 – MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 170 RUSSELL

OCT 2 – GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – PROMISELAND FESTIVAL



EU DATES

NOV 2 – COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – DR KONCERTHUSET STUDIE 2

NOV 3 – HAMBURG, GERMANY – MOJO CLUB

NOV 5 – COLOGNE, GERMANY – DIE KANTINE

NOV 6 – FRANKFURT, GERMANY – GIBSON CLUB

NOV 7 – BERLIN, GERMANY – METROPOL

NOV 9 – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – MELKWEG

NOV 10 – PARIS, FRANCE – FVTVR

NOV 15 – DUBLIN, IRELAND – THE ACADEMY GREEN ROOM