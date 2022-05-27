Bobby Shmurda Switches Climates In “Get Em Back” Music Video

Since kicking off the year with a departure from Epic Records, the newly independent Bobby Shmurda has been running it up with a succession of releases. The latest visual from the Brooklyn rapper comes in the form of the music video for his new single, “Get Em Back,” which captures Shmurda in full sniper mode.

Directed by Ishell Vaughan, the clip finds the rapper switching the weather at the drop of a dime, going from shooting hoops in the blistering sun while surrounded by a harem of hotties to snowmobiling on the white slopes with a caravan filled with ample eye candy. Busting out a bevy of dance moves, Shmurda’s lighthearted antics offer a distracting contrast to his vengeful lyrics, as he revels in the pursuit of retaliation against his foes.

Earlier this year, Shmurda, who accused Epic Records of “blackballing” him after voicing his displeasure with the label’s management of his career, announced a new project titled They Don’t Know. It will be his first full-length release in seven years and his first since coming home from prison in 2021. However, the project, which was slated for an April 29 release, has yet to materialize, with its titular cut and accompanied music video, being the lone drop from Shmurda since that announcement.