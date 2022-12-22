Boosie Badazz Pays Tribute To Takeoff In “Rocket Man” Music Video

Boosie Badazz has dropped the music video for his track “Rocket Man,” titled in honor of late rap star Takeoff.

Shot in black and white, the visual begins with the Baton Rouge native in a photo studio surrounded by various lighting fixtures as he takes a drag from his blunt and begins to muse, “I feel like the realest ni**a in the world right now.”

Boosie’s opening verse finds him speaking on the duplicitous nature of people in his circumference and the world at large. “No, he not who people think he is,” he raps, while various actors appear throughout the clip.

On the second verse, the Badazz pays tribute to Takeoff while lamenting the rising number of deaths within the Hip-Hop community. “Rappers used to be heroes/Now they shoot us down like free throws, like killing a rapper a cheat code,” the 40-year-old barks, ending the stanza by declaring “R.I.P.” to the slain Migos member. From lounging in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan to operating a money counter in the company of a female companion, Boosie is captured in his comfort zone while delivering heartfelt bars discussing the ills of the world.

The “Rocket Man” music video arrives nearly two months following the death of Takeoff, who was gunned down in Houston on Nov. 1 during a shooting outside of a bowling and billiards venue. Earlier this month, Houston police arrested Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, and charged him with the murder of the rapper, born Kirshnik Ball. Clark, who maintains his innocence, was granted $5,000 by a judge in order to hire a private investigator in hopes of vindicating himself from the murder rap.

Watch Boosie Badazz’s “Rocket Man” music video above.